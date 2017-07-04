Groove To The Mesmerizing Beats Of Tydi On Soundcloud

TyDi's new track, 'Count on You' is experiencing wave of appreciation on Soundcloud soon after its release. Tune in Soundcloud for this mesmerizing track.

-- Electronic Dance Music is a well known music genre of today. It has become tremendously famous because in last few years. The youths are getting more inclined to progressive electronic music, which gave birth of the DJs. Moreover, the stiff growth in the trend of party lovers to get extra ordinarily fascinated with electronic metallic tracks has helped this genre to achieve a different level. That is why,and its sub genres has occupied a rock solid place amongst the favorite music cultures of this generation.Soundcloud is a music streaming site where thousands of track from different music genres are showcased and the music lovers can get the taste of those by logging themselves on to this website. Especially, it is a hub of dance or electronic tracks which are being composed by authentic music composers, independent artists, DJs etc. recently the veteran musicianhas dropped his new track,featuring Jeremy Thurber in Soundcloud. It is basically a remixed version and it is done by another expert of the house, Nosam. This experiment with the track is turning out to be successful as the track is getting high number of plays count in Soundcloud and on its headway to become a super hit one. It is needless to mention that the track has got absolutely nothing to criticize and TyDi has put all his efforts, passion and perspiration to make this a big one., the Australian born musician has a long music career which is decorated with several rich rare and prestigious successful stories. He has got awards like 'Australia's No. 1 DJ' and he was the youngest person in the history to win it. He has got the healthy habit of creating magic with his composition every time he releases a new one. Tune in Soundcloud for this amazing superstar.To listen this track, please click the following link: