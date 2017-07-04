News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Premium Loose Leaf Organic Certified Darjeeling Black Tea Now Available Online from Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is a leading online tea producer that offers certified organic Darjeeling black tea of top quality at a reasonable price.
Premium Organic Certified Tea from Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is the online company which is known for its quality of products. It provides top grade beverage to Indian as well as International consumers. This company has its customer base outside the territory of this country and has established its name in international beverage market.
The company owns around 27 tea gardens and has created a distinct image for producing organic Darjeeling black tea. With dedicated team of workers and managers, Jay Shree Tea conducts organic cultivation of teas in Assam and Darjeeling. With natural farming method, the company intends to provide its customers the healthiest beverage. The company has successfully passed all organic tests and is certified for its organic production.
Besides organic certification, Jay Shree Tea has also received several other certifications for its quality of beverage. No matter what pack a buyer picks from this company, he is sure to get certified blend. The certifications this tea company has earned are –
· USDA Organic
· The Japanese Agricultural Standards or JAS
· Rainforest Alliance
· India Organic
· Fair Trade
· ITZ Certifications
The company has both loose leaf teas as well tea bags of Darjeeling black blends in its product range. Since it is a wholesale company, it can provide supreme quality loose leaf Darjeeling black tea at a pocket-friendly price. So, now organic beverage has come within the reach of every buyer.
Visit their website at https://www.jayshreetea.com/
About Jay Shree Tea
Jay Shree Tea is a premium company in Indian beverage market. This wholesale producer and manufacturer is a specialty of Darjeeling tea of all types. The company directs all its effort to produce flavored beverage to customers across the globe. Jay Shree Tea has offers and discounts in its product range. The best part is that all its products are pretty affordable.
Contact Details
"Industry House", (15th Floor)
10, Camac Street,
Kolkata-700 017.
Email- info@jayshreetea.com
Phone- +91 9674292164 and +91 33 2282 7531-34
Website: www.jayshreetea.com
Contact
Jay Shree Tea and Industries Ltd
***@jayshreetea.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse