Yachts Cabo Charters Offers All New Package For Corporate Get-Together
Yachts Cabo Charters – premiere full-service private yacht rental company, specializing in Cabo private tours onboard yacht charters is pleased to announce an "All New Package for Corporate Get Togethers."
The company provides corporate boat rentals tailor-made to the needs and purposes of each client's business goal with the added elements of complete privacy, decadent cuisine, beverage services and superb entertainment tailored to meet your group needs. Whether you want to throw a cocktail party, theme based party and or a formal dinner event in the stunning locations of Cabo San Lucas, the professional planners will help you plan the ideal menu, itinerary, decorations and all of the other details that are going to make your event a memorable fiesta. Cabo San Lucas yacht rentals also offers a wide range of onboard facilities to accommodate specific requirements, such as conference rooms and formal meeting spaces.
While addressing the media personnel in a press conference, senior official from the PR Department stated, "from a small company meeting to a professional business event, our highly qualified staff can arrange every detail for you. Your designated event coordinator will assist with menu planning and audio-visual needs - ensuring that you host an unforgettable company party on a yacht." Further," he said, "wheatever your event or occasion might be, we strive to provide the prefect yacht, highly skilled team, impeccable cuisine and all of the necessary equipment that promises to fulfill whatever your request might be."
Most of the vessels offered by Yachts Cabo charters come with several options available for food catering services. The first option is to bring your own food for consumption. The second option is to consume the food prepared prior to your arrival. The third option is for food prepared on board which ranges on a large variety of options depending on guest interest. The price varies depending on the food prepared and how many people it is prepared for. The same goes for beverages too. There are several beverage options available when chartering a yacht in Cabo San Lucas.
If you are looking to set up a specialized event, the clients are also offered snorkeling, paddle boarding, scuba, fishing, snorkeling, waverunners and much much more. There is nothing better than making work seem like a vacation, and what better place to host your next corporate event than out on the pristine waters along the smooth sandy beaches of Cabo.
Visit the given link for corporate event and business meeting pricing and a FREE, no obligation quote: http://www.yachtscabocharters.com/
ABOUT YACHTS CABO CHARTERS
Located in Cabo San Lucas, Yachts Cabo Charters offer an extensive experience in hosting special events, celebrations, corporate parties, and weddings. They have hosted elegant affairs and corporate events on a private fleet of luxury yachts for almost a decade. Join Yachts Cabo Charters to enjoy twinkling skylines and silhouettes of dancing palms. When cruising with Yachts Cabo Charters, it is of the utmost importance that you feel as though it is an extension of your 5-Star Hotel experience while out on the pristine waters of the Pacific. Whether your event is one like no other or not an event at all, we look forward to providing you with an experience that is unmatched.
