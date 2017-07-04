News By Tag
The Prime Watches Boasts Of the largest Omega watch collection in India
The Prime Watches is known for having the largest Omega watch collection in India. It comes up with timepieces that comprise of best-selling to popular pieces.
Speedmaster watches have been known for the legacy in accompanying the astronauts of NASA in their space missions. The iconic moon watches have been designed with the robust functions strong enough to endure the pressure in space. Likewise, Seamaster watches take watch lovers down the depth of water. With professional diving functions and advanced functions, these watches remain unaffected regardless of the pressure of the water. Helium escape valve has particularly been included to release the pressure of water from your watch. Constellation collection, on the other hand, sets a different appeal by stressing more importance in aesthetic looks of the watches. A fine and beautiful watchmaking is expressed by Constellation collection that adores the personality of both men and women. De Ville – another collection that conveys the brand's extraordinary style to the watch lovers brilliantly. They define different moods of fashion through their styles as diversified as trends of time.
The Prime Watches, being the largest watch retailer of Omega watches in India, has felt proud in bringing together popular watches models of Omega. The recent Baselworld releases have also arrived first at the premises of this watch boutique to fulfil the overwhelming requirement of Omega lovers. The watch boutique continues to extend its offering with welcoming the new watches introduced by the brand. As many as 300 omega watches took glamorous positions in the shelves of The Primes, and this widest collection includes timepieces from Speedmaster 57, Seamaster 300, Aqua Terra, Bullhead, Broad Arrow, Globemaster and so on.
With such a huge collection, the watch store is considered to be a one-stop place for omega watches. Along with a range of timepieces, the company maintains a friendly relationship with patrons by offering reliable discounts and deals. The after-sale service has also been designed in a way that customers find a hassle-free way to communicate the luxury watch experts of the company and have their problems resolved.
About The Prime – Luxury Watch Boutique:
The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique for more than 25 years has been in the watch retailing field in India. The coveted brands like Omega, Rado, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and many have come in their offering at the best price and with an irresistible offer.
For More Info Visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/
Contact Details:
Prime Retail India Limited
Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +91 9038443344
Email: info@primewatchworld.com
Website: http://www.theprimewatches.com
Prime Retail India Limited
***@primewatchworld.com
