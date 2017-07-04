 
2017 Microsoft Corporation and Nokia both saw shares close in the green territory

 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Ulrich Hartmann

After some positive developments and announcements, Nokia revealed how much it plans to save by the end of fiscal 2018 and also received a reiterated "outperform" rating by a Credit Suisse analyst. Microsoft Corporation announced that Workplace Analytics is now available and that the company has also built a keyboard that has fingerprint identification on it.

Microsoft's shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $68.57 a share on Thursday. The stock traded between $68.12 and $68.78 on volume 21.12 million shares traded. The company made a big announcement that it has made Workplace Analytics available for the general public. The tool was designed to give managers and executives a means to understand their employee's productivity across departments based on Microsoft Graph data. According to Alym Rayani, the director for Office 365, "Even when you have quantifiable outcomes, inputs and behaviors are not always well understood. It's important to know what "good" is. It's even harder to [identify] the underlying behaviors that will drive that employee satisfaction." The company has recently announced that it has built a keyboard that has a built-in fingerprint reader. It's called Microsoft Modern keyboard with Fingerprint ID. It lets you log into a Windows 10 machine with just the tap of your finger and costs $129.99.

Nokia's shares declined 1.29 percent to close at $6.14 a share on Thursday. The stock traded between $6.11 and $6.18 on volume 14.17 million shares traded. The company has revealed that it is expecting to save 1.2 billion euros by the end of fiscal 2018 as well as save 250 million euros in the first quarter of 2017. Last year the company had saved 550 million euros. In another positive note, the stock has received a reiterated "outperform" rating from Credit Suisse's Kulbinder Garcha. Garcha has a $5.75 price target on the stock. The reiterated rating came after Nokia's announcement that it has signed a deal with Xiaomi, a Chinese privately held mobile technology upstart, to license one another's patents over the course of the next few years. Garcha noted "this is the first patent deal for Nokia in China," and that it "clearly shows that Nokia continues to make progress in signing patents with smartphone vendors."

www.michaelulrichhartmann.com
