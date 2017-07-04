News By Tag
2017 Microsoft Corporation and Nokia both saw shares close in the green territory
After some positive developments and announcements, Nokia revealed how much it plans to save by the end of fiscal 2018 and also received a reiterated "outperform"
Microsoft's shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $68.57 a share on Thursday. The stock traded between $68.12 and $68.78 on volume 21.12 million shares traded. The company made a big announcement that it has made Workplace Analytics available for the general public. The tool was designed to give managers and executives a means to understand their employee's productivity across departments based on Microsoft Graph data. According to Alym Rayani, the director for Office 365, "Even when you have quantifiable outcomes, inputs and behaviors are not always well understood. It's important to know what "good" is. It's even harder to [identify] the underlying behaviors that will drive that employee satisfaction."
Nokia's shares declined 1.29 percent to close at $6.14 a share on Thursday. The stock traded between $6.11 and $6.18 on volume 14.17 million shares traded. The company has revealed that it is expecting to save 1.2 billion euros by the end of fiscal 2018 as well as save 250 million euros in the first quarter of 2017. Last year the company had saved 550 million euros. In another positive note, the stock has received a reiterated "outperform"
