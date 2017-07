Global Hosiery Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period

-- Hosiery also referred to as legwear, describes the garments, worn directly on the feet and legs. The term hosiery is also being used for the type of knitted fabric, its weight and thickness. It is manufactured in a wide range of fabric weights, knits and colors.The global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rising personal disposable income along with changing lifestyle is anticipated to expand the growth of global hosiery market during the forecast period. Apart from this, propagation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores is resulting in increasing product visibility.This enables easier accessibility to clothing products such as hosiery to consumers. The increasing sales from online commerce sector is further fuelling the growth of global hosiery market as it saves the time of buyers and offer various discounts on the products. Moreover, the growth of the market is also driven by factors such as style and comfort offered by the hosiery products. This is due to the changing fashion trends that keeps consumer interested in purchasing goods that are more comfortable and keep them up to date with the latest fashion and style.Our in-depth analysis of the global hosiery market includes the following segments:• Tights• Stay-ups• Leggings• Knee highs• Socks• Foot Protectors• Opaques• Pyjamas• Stockings• Pantyhose• Over knees• Stocking Belts• Men• Women• Premium• Mid• Low• Departmental stores• Online Stores• Mass Retailers• Wholesalers• Multi- brand storesGlobal Hosiery Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis• Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity AnalysisFor Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/ sample-request/ 2/rep-id-340 The growth of the global hosiery market is driven by the robust demand for comfortable and stylish hosiery among the consumers. Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery. Although the expenditure on hosiery is largely determined by factors such as income, family size and education, the rapidly expanding affluent base of middle class population in developing countries is expected to expand the market over the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by innovation in aesthetic as well as functional product features. The increasing demand for the products with features such as stronger elastics to create appropriate compression to increase blood circulation, anti-cellulite hosiery that help impart sculpted body shape, hosiery with weather-adaptive and supportive features such as silver-based microbial finishes for greater hygiene and comfort is expected to increase the demand for the hosiery products across the globe. Moreover, the hosiery market is also moving beyond traditional black color and sober patterns. The emergence of python print tights, colored tights, striped tights, patterned styles of over-the-knee socks is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.• CSP International SpA• Company Overview• Key Product Offerings• Business Strategy• SWOT Analysis• Financials• Golden Lady Company S.p.A.• Gildan Activewear Inc.• HanesBrands, Inc.• Donna Karan New York• Trerè Innovation s.r.l.• Wolford AG• Carolina Hosiery Mills• Fox River Mills• Parker HosieryOverview of the Parent MarketAnalyst ViewSegmentationThe Global Hosiery Market is segmented as follows:• By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis• By Gender Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis• By Price Range Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis• By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis• By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth AnalysisMarket DynamicsSupply & Demand RiskCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Force ModelGeographical Economic ActivityKey Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product PortfolioRecent Trends and DevelopmentsIndustry Growth Drivers and ChallengesKey Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environmentFor Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:Ajay DanielEmail: ajay.daniel@researchnester.comU.S. +1 646 586 9123U.K. +44 203 608 5919