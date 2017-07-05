 
News By Tag
* Hosiery Market
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Global Hosiery Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester

Global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period
 
 
Global-Hosiery-market-share-demand-size-growth
Global-Hosiery-market-share-demand-size-growth
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Hosiery Market

Industry:
Food

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Hosiery also referred to as legwear, describes the garments, worn directly on the feet and legs. The term hosiery is also being used for the type of knitted fabric, its weight and thickness. It is manufactured in a wide range of fabric weights, knits and colors.

Market Size and Forecast

The global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rising personal disposable income along with changing lifestyle is anticipated to expand the growth of global hosiery market during the forecast period. Apart from this, propagation of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores, and pharmacy stores is resulting in increasing product visibility.

This enables easier accessibility to clothing products such as hosiery to consumers. The increasing sales from online commerce sector is further fuelling the growth of global hosiery market as it saves the time of buyers and offer various discounts on the products. Moreover, the growth of the market is also driven by factors such as style and comfort offered by the hosiery products. This is due to the changing fashion trends that keeps consumer interested in purchasing goods that are more comfortable and keep them up to date with the latest fashion and style.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis of the global hosiery market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

• Tights
• Stay-ups
• Leggings
• Knee highs
• Socks
• Foot Protectors
• Opaques
• Pyjamas
• Stockings
• Pantyhose
• Over knees
• Stocking Belts

By Gender

• Men
• Women

By Price Range

• Premium
• Mid
• Low

By Distribution Channel

• Departmental stores
• Online Stores
• Mass Retailers
• Wholesalers
• Multi- brand stores

Global Hosiery Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

By Region

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
• Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa ) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis


For Sample Pages please go through link below: http://www.researchnester.com/sample-request/2/rep-id-340

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the global hosiery market is driven by the robust demand for comfortable and stylish hosiery among the consumers. Changing lifestyles and demographic factors are bringing changes in demand patterns for hosiery. Although the expenditure on hosiery is largely determined by factors such as income, family size and education, the rapidly expanding affluent base of middle class population in developing countries is expected to expand the market over the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by innovation in aesthetic as well as functional product features. The increasing demand for the products with features such as stronger elastics to create appropriate compression to increase blood circulation, anti-cellulite hosiery that help impart sculpted body shape, hosiery with weather-adaptive and supportive features such as silver-based microbial finishes for greater hygiene and comfort is expected to increase the demand for the hosiery products across the globe. Moreover, the hosiery market is also moving beyond traditional black color and sober patterns. The emergence of python print tights, colored tights, striped tights, patterned styles of over-the-knee socks is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

• CSP International SpA

• Company Overview
• Key Product Offerings
• Business Strategy
• SWOT Analysis
• Financials

• Golden Lady Company S.p.A.
• Gildan Activewear Inc.
• HanesBrands, Inc.
• Donna Karan New York
• Trerè Innovation s.r.l.
• Wolford AG
• Carolina Hosiery Mills
• Fox River Mills
• Parker Hosiery

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The Global Hosiery Market is segmented as follows:

• By Product Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
• By Gender Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
• By Price Range Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
• By Distribution Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
• By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter's Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

To know more about this research, kindly visit: http://www.researchnester.com/reports/hosiery-market-glob...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Media Contact
research nester
16465869123
***@researchnester.com
End
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
Tags:Hosiery Market
Industry:Food
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Research Nester Pvt. Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share