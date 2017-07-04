News By Tag
Human Rights for Fat Humans Webinar
In NAAFA's fourth in their series of Advisory Board Webinars, Dr. Lily O'Hara will educate us regarding our human rights and encourage participants to advocate for the human rights of fat humans.
Dr. O'Hara is a public health professor and practitioner with extensive experience in Australia and the United Arab Emirates. She is currently Assistant Professor of Public Health at Abu Dhabi University in the UAE. Lily has worked on community, workplace and school based programs addressing a broad range of health and wellbeing issues. Her research focuses on assessing both holistic and specific aspects of health and wellbeing in local communities, analyzing and critiquing public health approaches to body weight, and developing ethical and evidence-based public health initiatives using the Health at Every Size approach. Her research is also focused on developing the ethical and technical competencies of the health promotion workforce. She is the proud recipient of the NAAFA International Size Acceptance Trailblazer Award in recognition of diligent work in bringing the message of Health at Every Size to colleagues in the health education field.
The objectives of the webinar are to:
1. Describe the human rights of fat humans as enshrined in international human rights treaties
2. Examine the evidence related to these human rights
3. Highlight actions by the state that directly breach human rights
4. Encourage participants to advocate for the human rights of fat humans
The weight-centered health paradigm and resulting concerns about the "obesity epidemic" are the foundation for public health policies and programs around the world. International human rights treaties describe the legal obligations of states and the moral obligations of other actors in society to respect, protect, and fulﬁll human rights, including the right to health. In this webinar Dr. O'Hara will critique the weight-centered health paradigm through a human rights lens. By working within the weight-centered health paradigm practitioners and organizations may inadvertently breach their human rights obligations.
Founded in 1969, NAAFA is a non-profit human rights organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for fat people. NAAFA works to eliminate discrimination based on body size and provide fat people with the tools for self-empowerment through public education, advocacy, and member support.
On the web: http://www.naafa.org
