Human Rights for Fat Humans Webinar

In NAAFA's fourth in their series of Advisory Board Webinars, Dr. Lily O'Hara will educate us regarding our human rights and encourage participants to advocate for the human rights of fat humans.

-- NAAFA, a civil rights organization working for Equality at Every Size is proud to introduce the fourth in our 2017 NAAFA Advisors Webinar series, "Human Right for Fat Humans" being held on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM PDT (12:00 PM CDT and 1:00 PM EDT). This webinar will be presented by NAAFA Advisory Board Member Dr. Lily O'Hara.Dr. O'Hara is a public health professor and practitioner with extensive experience in Australia and the United Arab Emirates. She is currently Assistant Professor of Public Health at Abu Dhabi University in the UAE. Lily has worked on community, workplace and school based programs addressing a broad range of health and wellbeing issues. Her research focuses on assessing both holistic and specific aspects of health and wellbeing in local communities, analyzing and critiquing public health approaches to body weight, and developing ethical and evidence-based public health initiatives using the Health at Every Size approach. Her research is also focused on developing the ethical and technical competencies of the health promotion workforce. She is the proud recipient of the NAAFA International Size Acceptance Trailblazer Award in recognition of diligent work in bringing the message of Health at Every Size to colleagues in the health education field.The objectives of the webinar are to:1. Describe the human rights of fat humans as enshrined in international human rights treaties2. Examine the evidence related to these human rights3. Highlight actions by the state that directly breach human rights4. Encourage participants to advocate for the human rights of fat humansThe weight-centered health paradigm and resulting concerns about the "obesity epidemic" are the foundation for public health policies and programs around the world. International human rights treaties describe the legal obligations of states and the moral obligations of other actors in society to respect, protect, and fulfill human rights, including the right to health. In this webinar Dr. O'Hara will critique the weight-centered health paradigm through a human rights lens. By working within the weight-centered health paradigm practitioners and organizations may inadvertently breach their human rights obligations.On the web: http://www.naafa.org