Dining Offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Here comes July with a superb selection of tempting food promotions across the fabulous dining outlets at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai.
Pizza on Fire
Select any pizza on the menu topped with an adult beverage and get it fired up on the table.
Venue: Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Price: AED 89 net
Date & Time: July 2017 onwards from 12:00noon – Midnight, daily
T & C
• Prior reservation required
• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
• Offer is not valid during public holidays
• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
BBQ Night
Let your weekend begin with an indulgent dinner BBQ buffet at Loumi. Treat yourself to a selection of freshest appetizers, irresistible desserts, barbeque delights, including marinated chicken and other BBQ meat selections by the Chefs.
AED165 net per person with soft drinks
AED195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages
AED100 for kids between from 5yrs. - 12yrs old
Kids below 5yrs old dine for free
Venue:Loumi, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Date:July 2017 onwards (Every Thursday)
Time: 7:00pm – 11:30pm
T & C
•Prior reservation required
•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
•Offer is not valid during public holidays
•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
Seafood Night
The perfect way to dive into the weekend, the special buffet seafood night will dazzle you with an array of choices featuring oyster, mussels, prawns, crab live cooking stations as well as other variety of fish. Filled with our tasty dessert stations like mousse cake, pudding, brulee.
AED165 net per person with soft drinks beverages
AED195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages
AED100 for kids between from 5yrs. - 12yrs old
Kids below 5yrs old dine for free
Venue:Loumi, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Date:July 2017 onwards (Every Friday)
Time: 7:00pm – 11:30pm
T & C
•Prior reservation required
•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer
•Offer is not valid during public holidays
•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@
Romantic Dinners by the poolside
A choice of set menu from Arabic, Mexican, Italian and Indian cuisines. Prices for set menu
AED375 net per person inclusive of soft drinks,
AED499 net per person with selected beverages
AED599 net per person with a bottle of sparkling grape beverage
Venue:Oasis Pool Bar, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai
Date:July 2017 onwards
Time: Daily from 7pm time till 11pm
