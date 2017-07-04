Dining Offers at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Here comes July with a superb selection of tempting food promotions across the fabulous dining outlets at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai.

-- Here comes July with a superb selection of tempting food promotions across the fabulous dining outlets at the Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai. Whether you enjoy traditional favorites or love to experiment, there is a plenty to whet your appetite. Come over with friends and family to discover a variety of exciting new tastes and flavors.Select any pizza on the menu topped with an adult beverage and get it fired up on the table.Da Vinci's, Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai: AED 89 netJuly 2017 onwards from 12:00noon – Midnight, daily• Prior reservation required• Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer• Offer is not valid during public holidays• For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comLet your weekend begin with an indulgent dinner BBQ buffet at Loumi. Treat yourself to a selection of freshest appetizers, irresistible desserts, barbeque delights, including marinated chicken and other BBQ meat selections by the Chefs.165 net per person with soft drinks195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages100 for kids between from 5yrs. - 12yrs oldKids below 5yrs old dine for freeLoumi, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiJuly 2017 onwards (Every Thursday)7:00pm – 11:30pm•Prior reservation required•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer•Offer is not valid during public holidays•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comThe perfect way to dive into the weekend, the special buffet seafood night will dazzle you with an array of choices featuring oyster, mussels, prawns, crab live cooking stations as well as other variety of fish. Filled with our tasty dessert stations like mousse cake, pudding, brulee.165 net per person with soft drinks beverages195 net per person with 10 selected alcoholic beverages100 for kids between from 5yrs. - 12yrs oldKids below 5yrs old dine for freeLoumi, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiJuly 2017 onwards (Every Friday)7:00pm – 11:30pm•Prior reservation required•Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or offer•Offer is not valid during public holidays•For bookings, please call 04 702 8888 or email dining.mahd@millenniumhotels.comA choice of set menu from Arabic, Mexican, Italian and Indian cuisines. Prices for set menu375 net per person inclusive of soft drinks,499 net per person with selected beverages599 net per person with a bottle of sparkling grape beverageOasis Pool Bar, Millennium Airport Hotel DubaiJuly 2017 onwardsDaily from 7pm time till 11pm