Keeping ads from popping up on Google Chrome
Enabling Google Chrome Pop-Up Blocking Feature, the user need to first click on the Chrome menu icon and then Settings and thereafter click on the Show Advanced Settings. Then he or she needs to scroll down to the Privacy header and click on Content Settings button. Then scrolling down he or she can see the option "Do not allow any site to show pop-ups". The user need to select it if that isn't select it and then click done.
The users has an option of selecting few approved list of sites and enable the pop-up for them. To do so, they need to click on the large "Manage exceptions" button and select the sites of their choice and then save the changes.
For any further assistance, the user can contact the Google Chrome technical support number anytime and seek their expert assistance and resolve their issues to the earliest possible.
