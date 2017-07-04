News By Tag
AveryHess, Realtors'® President Scott Avery Attends LeadingRE Broker Forum
"We were delighted to bring together so many of our brokers at the mid-year Forums for targeted discussions on what is happening in real estate now and what is on the horizon, with the goal of helping them retain their edge as local market leaders," said LeadingRE COO Paul Boomsma.
Said Avery, "The opportunity to share best practices, products and services with such an amazing collection of real estate brokerage owners and general managers helps all of us continue to raise the bar in the expertise we, as members of LeadingRE, bring to consumers in an increasingly complex real estate transaction."
AveryHess is the Washington, DC area representative of LeadingRE (www.LeadingRE.com). With an international membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE affiliates produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions annually, with $368 billion in home sales. As a member of LeadingRE, AveryHess is connected to opportunities and people around the globe, with access to extensive resources including an international referral network, advanced marketing tools and award-winning professional development programs.
Celebrating twenty-five years of positively impacting lives through real estate, AveryHess is having an incredible year having just been placed in the Washington Business Journal's Top 20 List of Residential Real Estate Companies – based on metro-are volume in 2016. This follows the launch of their new brand and redesigned website in December 2016, which has led to nine awards total – including a Website Quality Certification and winning Best Visual Design at LeadingRE's annual gala.
For more information about AveryHess, please visit www.averyhess.com.
Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage that operates in eight offices serving Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 180 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and support to its clients Every Step of the Way™.
