July 2017
Dr. DeMaria Authors "The Art of Dealing with Safety Culture"

Americana Safety and DeMaria Publishing are pleased to announce that its president and CEO, Joseph DeMaria, Ph.D. has authored and released his 5th safety management book "The Art of Dealing with Safety Culture - My Way or the Highway."
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Dr. Dr. Maria, "the emphasis behind writing this book was to illustrate the importance of having a strong organization safety culture for the safety of its workforce and what each employee can do facilitate that culture."

Safety culture is the attitude, beliefs, perceptions and values that employees share in relation to safety in the workplace. Safety culture is a part of organizational culture, and has been described by the phrase "the way we do things around here.

Studies have found that workplace related disasters are a result of a breakdown in an organization's policies and procedures that were established to deal with safety, and that the breakdown flows from inadequate attention being paid to safety issues.

A good safety culture can be promoted by senior management commitment to safety, realistic practices for handling hazards, continuous organizational learning, and care and concern for hazards shared across the workforce.

Although there is some uncertainty and ambiguity in defining safety culture, there is no uncertainty over the relevance or significance of the concept. Safety culture is an important concept that forms the environment within which individual safety attitudes develop and persist and safety behaviors are promoted.

The reader will learn what can make or break an organization's safety culture and what they can do to help ensure one is functional and succeeds.

Other safety management books authored by Dr. DeMaria include:


- Accident Prevention Management "Universal Strategies and Plans"

- Human Factors "Truth or Consequence"

- Live Long and Prosper "Safety Save Your Business"

- Machine Guarding "Identifying and Controlling Risks"

These ebooks are available for purchase and immediate download at https://www.americanasafetysoftware.com

Page Updated Last on: Jul 10, 2017
