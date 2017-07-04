News By Tag
* Sets
* Props
* Costumes
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Props, sets, costumes, other items from a hit TV show will be sold July 13-16, in Conyers, Georgia
Props, sets, costumes, furniture, an Airstream trailer and other assets used during the production of a popular television show that ran for four years during prime time will be sold to the public starting on Thursday, July 13 and ending July 16.
Some of the items will be sold at a fixed price, as a tag sale. Others will be offered to the highest bidder, without reserve. In an unreserved auction, everything sells, regardless of the final price.
The event will be held in Conyers, a suburb of Atlanta located just east of the city, off Interstate 20. For security and other reasons, the name and address of the venue can't be revealed until the day before the sale, on July 12th.
Bidders, buyers and collectors, however, will forgive the secrecy surrounding the sale once they realize what is being offered – the contents of a 40,000-square-
America's fascination with celebrity has translated into the collectability of TV and film items soaring in recent years, especially in Atlanta, which has been dubbed "the Hollywood of the South" due to the massive influx of film studios taking up residence in and around the city.
The event is being hosted as a collaborative effort by three entities: Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery, Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and A New Beginning Estate Liquidations, all of Atlanta.
Start times all four days will be 10 am Eastern time. On Thursday and Friday, July 13-14, items will be sold in a tagged retail sale environment, with some of the items pulled aside for the auction component on Saturday, July 15th. Then, whatever remains will be sold at auction on Sunday, July 16th, with items offered at a very quick pace, in the warehouse, by an auctioneer.
This will be a live, on-site event, with no internet bidding. Phone bidding will also be permitted. Details about the sale can be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business that spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 404-869-2478;
To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the firm's upcoming calendar of auctions, please visit www.aandoauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree on social media, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.
Contact
Elizabeth Rickenbaker
***@aandoauctions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse