Salisbury Native Brings International Book Tour to Salisbury GameStop

A Hometown Shero Lands in the Salisbury Universe with Book Signing
 
 
Tags:
Comic Con
Book Signing
Publishers Weekly

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Salisbury - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

SALISBURY, N.C. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- "The world needs more Sheroes," Publisher's Weekly recently wrote about the new six-part graphic novel series, Rayven Choi. On July 29th, GameStop in Salisbury, NC, will get a personal visit from the Shero behind it all with a much anticipated book signing with writer-creator Shequeta L. Smith.

Smith is scheduled to meet and greet fans and will be autographing copies of the first two books of her groundbreaking series from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday July 29th, 2017. GameStop is located at 215 Faith Road at the Innes Street Market.

Although Smith and Shero Comics are based in Los Angeles, Smith is a Salisbury native so it was a natural choice for her to add Salisbury to her ongoing book tour.

"Salisbury is one of the most storied towns in North Carolina with some of the greatest storytellers in the world. Having grown up in such a historic place fuels my passion for storytelling, so I am very honored to be bringing Rayven Choi back home to where it all began," said Smith.

In addition to the signing in Salisbury, Smith will also be in Charlotte on Friday July 28th to showcase her Rayven Choi short film at the 2017 CineOdyssey Film Festival (https://cineodysseyfest.org/events-2/) being held at the Mint Museum Uptown. Smith's film plays at 7:45pm and will be immediately followed by a short Q&A.

Smith is proud that not only does Rayven Choi make history by being one of the first graphic-novel series to feature an African-American woman as the lead, but that it brings in an international audience by combining both Korean and African-American cultures. The graphic novel series is centered around the story of Rayven Choi, a young woman who witnesses the murder of her parents by a hitman. Choi finds herself growing up in Seoul, Korea where she's adopted and is influenced by the local culture. As an adult, Choi returns to America to uncover the truth behind her parents' murders with the intention of finding the hitman who destroyed her family.

The graphic novel series has quickly gained popularity among seasoned comic fans and has not only been highlighted on several popular blogs and podcasts but was recently featured in an issue of Publisher's Weekly (http://www.publishersweekly.com/pw/by-topic/authors/pw-se...). The first two books in the Rayven Choi series are now available on Amazon Kindle, Comixology, Barnes & Noble Nook, Kobo, iTunes/iBooks and at sherocomics.com. The books are also available at several brick and mortar stores in Los Angeles, North Carolina, and Chicago. For more information on Smith or the Rayven Choi series, please visit www.sherocomics.com.

About Shequeta L. Smith

Shequeta L. Smith is a writer and filmmaker located in Los Angeles, California. Smith recently beat more than 5,000 entrants to become the only individual female director in the Top 20 finalists in HBO's Project Greenlight. After her success with the project, Smith decided to adapt her award-winning screenplay, Rayven Choi, into a graphic novel series. Additionally, she shot an innovative 14-minute short film based on the first two books in the series. For more information on Shequeta L. Smith and her company, Shero Comics, visit www.sherocomics.com

Click to Share