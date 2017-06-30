 
Industry News





Betty Moon Announces August 25 Release For New Album CHROME

Los Angeles Singer-Songwriter & Producer Betty Moon announces new album CHROME and unveils latest single "Life Is But A Dream."
 
 
LOS ANGELES - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian export Betty Moon has been busy setting the stage for the release of her 8th studio album CHROME. Being announced for an August 25 release, Moon has unveiled a series of singles and remixes from the album paired with music videos that take the viewer down the rabbit hole of her larger-than-life style, lyrics and sound. Her latest single "Life Is But A Dream" premiered recently via Our Culture Magazine and is now available via online retailers.

Put together as a concept record, Moon carefully spent the last year crafting songs that capture the story of her new life in Hollywood after relocating from Toronto. Moon is known for her fearless approach to creativity and ability to stay ahead of music trends that keeps her sound fresh and exciting. CHROME is the follow-up to her critically praised 2016 release Pantomania, and was produced by Betty Moon and members of her band. CHROME's first single "Sound" was released in March and has been receiving critical praise, alongside some impressive remixes by respected DJs Mahalo, Loud N' Killer and Ganberg.

Betty Moon first signed with A&M Records while living in Canada and hasn't looked back since. With multiple major label and independent releases under her belt, Moon thinks only about what's next and ensures she always keeps her music fun, innovative and well-produced. Moon has been nominated for four Canadian CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. In addition, she has shared the stage and collaborated with many of today's top producing, recording and film industry talent.

"The idea behind CHROME was to project a beautiful, destructive and sexy concept of what life can be like when there is nothing holding you back. The drama, success and passion for music all comes together with this album. Each song was pieced together to tell a story that is bigger than you could imagine." – Betty Moon

Moon's last 4 albums have been released by Moon's label and production company Evolver Music, which is a successful Hollywood based company that releases music and produces music for film and TV.

Listen to new single "Life Is But A Dream" (https://ourculturemag.com/2017/06/30/premiere-betty-moon-...)

Betty Moon Website - www.BettyMoon.com

For media information please contact:

Bob Bradley | Publicist

714.321.1471

Bob@BobBradley.info

Andy Villapando | Evolver Music

About Betty Moon:

"…You can't help but give Ms. Moon her due as a true child of the '60s who embodies that era's gung-ho spirit of sex and revolution and rock & roll...and who couldn't use a good healthy dose of that in these Skrillex times? " - LA Weekly

Betty Moon is a Toronto-born singer, songwriter, producer, and filmmaker. Known for her sultry voice, rock n' roll attitude and visionary appeal, Moon is an always-evolving tour de force. Moon's music has been featured in a variety of television shows and films including Californication, Dexter, Bounty Hunters, Walking the Dead directed by Melanie Ansley, and Last Gasp starring Robert Patrick.

Moon's first album deal was with A&M Records, and her self-titled debut LP was released while living and touring throughout Canada. She has been nominated for four CASBY Awards including Best Album of the Year, Best Single of the Year, Best Video of the Year, and Best Artist of the Year. Moon released multiple records after her debut album, which includes Doll Machine (EMI), STIR (St. Clair), Demon Flowers and multiple releases via her label Evolver Music including Rollin' Revolution, Amourphous and Pantomania.

In 2010, Moon relocated to Los Angeles and released her 5th album Rollin' Revolution, which garnered airplay on famed L.A. rock radio station KROQ. In 2013, Moon was a featured artist at the Sunset Strip Music Festival, sharing the stage with Marilyn Manson, Quiet Riot and The Offspring. She continues to be a regular performer at iconic venues such as The Roxy, Whisky a Go Go, and The Viper Room in Hollywood. Her collaboration with top music industry professionals includes Kenny Aronoff, Randy Cooke, Wes Scantlin, John Christ, Jason Sutter, Glenn Milchem, Gavin Brown and Chris Lord-Alge.

Moon's 8th studio album CHROME has been announced for a Summer TBD 2017 release.
Source:Betty Moon / Bob Bradley Publicity + Marketing
Email:***@bobbradley.info
Posted By:***@bobbradley.info
