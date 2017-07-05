News By Tag
Ian Lewis and Pronoun Announce the $0.99 Sale of Beacon Road Bedlam
For Fans of Supernatural Thrillers and Mystery. A gun, a ghost, and the birth of a villian
Book Details:
When Sheriff Eustace Hildersham comes into possession of his father's once-lost revolver, he suspects there is more to the story than he remembers. He sets out on a personal investigation only to find himself caught between another family's grudge and a dogged reporter with malicious intent. Hildersham continues to search for the truth, not knowing it will lead to another appearance of the Driver and his phantom Camaro.
Book three in the experimental Driver series.
About the Author:
Ian Lewis prefers not to be bound by a particular genre. Though the inspiration for his work varies, it often finds roots in something he dreamt. He strives for a gritty realism and maintains an interest in the humanity of his characters. His hope is that readers find themselves haunted by his stories in the sense that the narrative sticks with them long after they've finished reading, leaving them with a subtle restlessness for more. Mr. Lewis is the author of "The Camaro Murders," "Lady in Flames," "Beacon Road Bedlam," "Power in the Hands of One," and "Godspeed, Carry My Bullet." He has been writing since 2002.
Contact
Cami Hensley
***@myaddictionisreading.com
