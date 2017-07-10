Country(s)
Portugal-Based African Hair Care Company, MUXIMA, Introduces Hydration Cocktail for Black & Multi-Textured Hair
Myriam Taylor, from War Refugee to CEO and Dreamer In-Chief
Scheduled to Participate at 70th Annual Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta 19-21
MUXIMA meaning 'heart' in Kimbundu an Angolan language, is a range of products for textured hair. Made with love and using a combination of the world's finest bio ingredients (anti-aging caviar protein, gold, Prodew 500, antioxidant orchid extract) in the highest concentrations for ethnic hair. MUXIMA nourishes, styles your hair with just a small amount of product.
The MUXIMA CAVIAR System:
Hydrating Hair Wash: A rich moisturizing hair wash that nourishes and nurtures, replenishing hydration, restoring strength and protecting against damage.
Curl Defining Conditioner: A light moisturizing daily conditioner that hydrates and restructures hair follicles to restore curl health and vitality.
Reconstructing Conditioning Masque: An intensive treatment masque that deep conditions, strengthens and helps reconstruct hair, offering ongoing repair.
Protective Finishing Oil: A rich oil serum that simultaneously nourishes and tames hair, balancing moisture and boosting smoothness, while protecting hair.
Curl Activating Fluid: A light, milky styling fluid that revives, enhances and defines curls with long lasting results.
Myriam Taylor is the CEO and Dreamer-In-Chief at MUXIMA and graduate from the Rose Bruford School of Drama in London. "My parents came from Angola to Europe as war refugees in 1976. I was born and raised in Portugal, and belong to the first generation of post colonials in my home country. Started relaxing my hair at 12 years old. Stopped when I became pregnant in my 30's and living in Amsterdam. My hair was damaged, the beauty hair care market had no real solutions for my hair. MUXIMA's parent company was conceived in Holland in 2013, however in the same year we also founded the Portuguese subsidiary, MUXIMA BIO PT. There were not many quality products in Europe for my hair, black hair, multi-textured hair, nor was promoting natural hair popular. I wanted to change hair genocide and celebrate acceptance and love. After many trials, an exceptional team, research and investment, we created MUXIMA CAVIAR SYSTEM. Muxima is designed to keep ethnic/multi-
Myriam and MUXIMA's chief stylist, Sherman Hawthorne (@royal_rumours on Instagram), will be venturing to the US for live demonstrations, hair education and pop-up shops. Sherman's styling has been featured in Vanity Fair, i-D, Elle and US Vogue. As one of London's finest hair stylists, Hawthorne has also been proud to work with many high profile clients such as Anna Wintour, Courtney Love, Rihanna, Mel B, Diana Ross, Naomi Campbell and Janet Jackson. His work has also been featured in commercials for brands including Nike, Guerlain, Reebok and Hugo Boss.
MUXIMA products will be introduced in the United States at the sold-out 70th Annual Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta (8/19-21); live demonstrations and Pop-Up shops in NY (8/23), Philadelphia (8/24). Products are available at www.muxima.net, beauty salons and hotels. Available this summer on Amazon ($68, 500ml).
To learn more about MUXIMA visit the website,www.muxima.net and follow @muximafficial on Instagram. To receive a sample of the super hydrating MUXIMA and schedule an interview with Myriam Taylor, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.
