Portugal-Based African Hair Care Company, MUXIMA, Introduces Hydration Cocktail for Black & Multi-Textured Hair

Myriam Taylor, from War Refugee to CEO and Dreamer In-Chief



Scheduled to Participate at 70th Annual Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta 19-21

Myriam Taylor, CEO, MUXIMA

-- Portugal based, MUXIMA (www.muxima.net), under the direction of Myriam Taylor, CEO and Dreamer-In-Chief, is on a mission to stop hair genocide, celebrate diversity, and introduce to the United States, the first and finest multi-textured hydration cocktail with caviar and gold to nourish hair from the African diaspora. Black hair textures range from straight, wavy, kinky, thick and more in between. According to Mintel, the global and award winning market research firm, African-American hair care sales grew to a whopping $2.7 billion in 2015, with exponential growth expected. Although there are many products on the market, combating dryness remains an enigma for most popular brands. "Hair is the crowning identity for women, especially black and brown women. I created a product with premium ingredients to provide luster without harmful sulfates, parabens or synthetics to hydrate and maintain healthy hair. We have a strong Afro-European consumer base in London, Paris and Amsterdam – it is time to bring the MUXIMA magic to the U.S.," says Taylor. The products will be introduced at the 70Annual Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta (8/19-21); live demonstrations and Pop-Up shops in New York (8/23), Philadelphia (8/24). Products are available at www.muxima.net, beauty salons and hotels. Available this summer on Amazon ($68, 500ml).MUXIMA meaning 'heart' in Kimbundu an Angolan language, is a range of products for textured hair. Made with love and using a combination of the world's finest bio ingredients (anti-aging caviar protein, gold, Prodew 500, antioxidant orchid extract) in the highest concentrations for ethnic hair. MUXIMA nourishes, styles your hair with just a small amount of product.The MUXIMA CAVIAR System:: A rich moisturizing hair wash that nourishes and nurtures, replenishing hydration, restoring strength and protecting against damage.: A light moisturizing daily conditioner that hydrates and restructures hair follicles to restore curl health and vitality.: An intensive treatment masque that deep conditions, strengthens and helps reconstruct hair, offering ongoing repair.: A rich oil serum that simultaneously nourishes and tames hair, balancing moisture and boosting smoothnesswhile protecting hair.: A lightmilky styling fluid that revives, enhances and defines curls with long lasting results.Myriam Taylor is the CEO and Dreamer-In-Chief at MUXIMA and graduate from the Rose Bruford School of Drama in London. "My parents came from Angola to Europe as war refugees in 1976. I was born and raised in Portugal, and belong to the first generation of post colonials in my home country. Started relaxing my hair at 12 years old. Stopped when I became pregnant in my 30's and living in Amsterdam. My hair was damaged, the beauty hair care market had no real solutions for my hair. MUXIMA's parent company was conceived in Holland in 2013, however in the same year we also founded the Portuguese subsidiary, MUXIMA BIO PT. There were not many quality products in Europe for my hair, black hair, multi-textured hair, nor was promoting natural hair popular. I wanted to change hair genocide and celebrate acceptance and love. After many trials, an exceptional team, research and investment, we created MUXIMA CAVIAR SYSTEM. Muxima is designed to keep ethnic/multi-textured hair, looking its best regardless if you wear it straight or curly We're proud to be the world's first luxury brand for textured hair, designed for progressive, women who want the styling benefits without compromising on hair health & ethics," beams Taylor.Myriam and MUXIMA's chief stylist, Sherman Hawthorneon Instagram), will be venturing to the US for live demonstrations, hair education and pop-up shops. Sherman's styling has been featured in Vanity Fair, i-D, Elle and US Vogue. As one of London's finest hair stylists, Hawthorne has also been proud to work with many high profile clients such as Anna Wintour, Courtney Love, Rihanna, Mel B, Diana Ross, Naomi Campbell and Janet Jackson. His work has also been featured in commercials for brands including Nike, Guerlain, Reebok and Hugo Boss.MUXIMA products will be introduced in the United States at the sold-out 70Annual Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Atlanta (8/19-21); live demonstrations and Pop-Up shops in NY (8/23), Philadelphia (8/24). Products are available at www.muxima.net, beauty salons and hotels. Available this summer on Amazon ($68, 500ml).To learn more about MUXIMA visit the website, www.muxima.net and followon Instagram. To receive a sample of the super hydrating MUXIMA and schedule an interview with Myriam Taylor, contact Karen Taylor Bass, TaylorMade Media, kt@taylormademediapr.com, 917-509-3061.