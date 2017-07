Former NCAA, NFL Running Back Diagnosed with ALS has Final Dream Fulfilled

National dream-granting organization gives life to final Dream of family vacation

-- Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfilled the final Dream of 51-year-old Kerry Goode on Saturday, when he, his wife, and two children travelled from Fairburn, Georgia to Oahu, Hawaii for a final family vacation.A former funning back for the University of Alabama, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Miami Dolphins, Goode Dreamed of a final family vacation in Oahu, where he could show his family a place he loved so dearly, a locale Goode describes as "very beautiful and easy going." Goode was diagnosed with ALS in September of 2015. Unfortunately Goode is no stranger to the disease. His friend and former Tide teammate, Kevin Tuner died from the same disease last year.Thanks to Dream Foundation and corporate sponsors Alaska Airlines and Genentech, Goode and his family are enjoying six nights at the Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa where they are certain to enjoy the beautiful scenery and create lasting memories.Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 27,000 final Dreams over the past two decades and has never turned down a qualified applicant. The Foundation is proud to maintain Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state of federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/ donate