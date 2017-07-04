News By Tag
Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr., Managing Partner, D & H Global Tax Group to Speak at TKG's Event
About Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr
Leon is a certified public accountant specializing in all aspects of international business and tax planning for businesses with operations in multiple countries and U.S. citizens resident abroad. His extensive international experience with manufacturers, professional services firms and real estate businesses includes structuring global acquisitions/
With more than 20 years experience, he is frequently called upon to speak for professional organizations and has authored articles on various tax-related topics.
About D & H Global Tax Group
D&H Global Tax Group focuses on U.S. tax issues affecting corporations and individuals with international activities and/or significant investments in the U.S. Our familiarity with global regulations and issues are unmatched. We focus on problems and solutions daily, that are rare to local accounting firms, ensuring the most favorable results for our clients.
We combine traditional accounting skills with the ability to structure enterprises in a worldwide tax efficient manner as a result of years of collaborating with tax lawyers and accountants throughout the world. Our partner-run London office allows direct access to experts that help to produce optimal outcomes on a global basis.
Event Synopsis:
Over the years, the number of foreign nationals and entities venturing and moving for business opportunities in the U.S. has significantly increased. Most of these Non-Resident Aliens (NRAs) who are prominent business owners owning significant businesses and income-producing services are very much unfamiliar with the complex U.S. immigration laws and tax system.
The U.S. Tax Code provides NRAs or high net worth individuals, the opportunity to engage in tax planning activity to minimize taxes and potential tax liabilities before finally moving to the U.S.
Thus, it is imperative for NRAs to ensure complete understanding of the tax laws to avoid potential financial losses and costly U.S. tax consequences.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework and all the important issues in pre-immigration tax planning. Speakers will go beyond the basics and provide their expert thoughts and opinions on how to maximize opportunities and minimize exposure to risks and threats surrounding this significant topic.
Key topics include:
· Pre-Immigration Tax Planning: Framework
· Identifying Potential Tax Liabilities and Consequences
· Long-term and Short-term Capital Gains
· Transaction Costs of Pre-Immigration Tax Planning
· Scope and Limitations
· Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
