 
News By Tag
* Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr
* Pre-Immigration Tax Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654


Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr., Managing Partner, D & H Global Tax Group to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr
* Pre-Immigration Tax Planning

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr., Managing Partner, D & H Global Tax Group will speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Pre-Immigration Tax Planning: Fundamental Framework and Important Issues Explored! LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for July 31, 2017 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-accounting-finance/government-law/pre-immigration-tax-planning

About Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr

Leon is a certified public accountant specializing in all aspects of international business and tax planning for businesses with operations in multiple countries and U.S. citizens resident abroad.  His extensive international experience with manufacturers, professional services firms and real estate businesses includes structuring global acquisitions/divestitures, analyzing income tax treaty benefits, assisting with transfer pricing documentation and managing multi-state tax issues and compliance services.  In addition, Leon provides personal tax planning and compliance services for the owners and employees of international entities.

With more than 20 years experience, he is frequently called upon to speak for professional organizations and has authored articles on various tax-related topics.

About D & H Global Tax Group

D&H Global Tax Group focuses on U.S. tax issues affecting corporations and individuals with international activities and/or significant investments in the U.S. Our familiarity with global regulations and issues are unmatched. We focus on problems and solutions daily, that are rare to local accounting firms, ensuring the most favorable results for our clients.

We combine traditional accounting skills with the ability to structure enterprises in a worldwide tax efficient manner as a result of years of collaborating with tax lawyers and accountants throughout the world. Our partner-run London office allows direct access to experts that help to produce optimal outcomes on a global basis.

Event Synopsis:

Over the years, the number of foreign nationals and entities venturing and moving for business opportunities in the U.S. has significantly increased. Most of these Non-Resident Aliens (NRAs) who are prominent business owners owning significant businesses and income-producing services are very much unfamiliar with the complex U.S. immigration laws and tax system.

The U.S. Tax Code provides NRAs or high net worth individuals, the opportunity to engage in tax planning activity to minimize taxes and potential tax liabilities before finally moving to the U.S.

Thus, it is imperative for NRAs to ensure complete understanding of the tax laws to avoid potential financial losses and costly U.S. tax consequences.

Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group provide and present to the audience an in-depth analysis of the fundamental framework and all the important issues in pre-immigration tax planning. Speakers will go beyond the basics and provide their expert thoughts and opinions on how to maximize opportunities and minimize exposure to risks and threats surrounding this significant topic.

Key topics include:

·         Pre-Immigration Tax Planning: Framework

·         Identifying Potential Tax Liabilities and Consequences

·         Long-term and Short-term Capital Gains

·         Transaction Costs of Pre-Immigration Tax Planning

·         Scope and Limitations

·         Recent Trends and Developments

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Leon Dutkiewicz, Jr, Pre-Immigration Tax Planning
Industry:Business
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share