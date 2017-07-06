News By Tag
Recognized for excellence in club quality and Toastmaster member satisfaction
District 86, which serves over 5300 Toastmasters in more than 245 clubs in Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario achieved distinguished status in 2016 – 2017 through a focus on members, club growth and individual educational achievements.
"I congratulate the outgoing leadership team with achieving the Distinguished District status," announced Vitaliy Fursov, DTM District Director, District 86 2016-2017. Fursov lead a team of district officers, 54 Area Directors, and 10 Division Directors in successfully executing an orchestrated plan for success. Out of the 72 Districts spanning North America only 10 achieved Distinguished status or higher and 27 out of the102 Districts in the world were Distinguished. The recognition program has three levels, Distinguished, Select Distinguished, and President's Distinguished.
District 86 chartered 22 new clubs in 2016-2017. They are in Bracebridge, Brampton (2), Cambridge, Christian Island, Concord, Guelph (2), London (2), Mississauga (8), Oakville, Puslinch, Sudbury, and Vaughan. These new clubs are a mixture of community clubs and corporate clubs. Companies use Toastmasters training to help employees in their jobs and personal lives to become better communicators and leaders. "The world needs more leaders. An active membership with a quality club will transform lives! Share the benefits of Toastmasters with the people in your life", says Glynis D'souza, DTM Club Growth Director, who tirelessly worked with a team to start new clubs and spread the word of the value of Toastmasters.
The District achieved, President's Distinguished for Distinguished clubs, the highest of three recognitions. The District provided 2 rounds of quality club officer training, and area and division director training to promote, develop and sustain quality clubs. Ensuring officers are trained helps clubs grow and stay motivated. For the 2016 – 2017 year almost 60% of the clubs achieved 5 or more of the 10 goals in the Distinguished Club Program (DCP). The DCP ensures that the member's experience is enhanced, members' achievements are celebrated within a supportive and fun environment, and that the meetings have variety and are professionally organized.
"Congratulations to every member and club that completed their goal for the year ending June 30, 2017. Across the district we have plenty to celebrate. The power of teamwork was demonstrated by achieving Distinguished district and reaching Presidents Distinguished clubs with 70 clubs achieving Presidents Distinguished status." - Cathy Herschell, Program Quality Director for 2016 – 2017. Herschell and her team diligently ensured the quality of the Toastmasters Education Program in each club was practiced and maintained.
The district retention efforts including club growth and membership incentives, recognition program for going outside the club, and constant communication with members, clubs, and district leaders. A spring and fall conference provided networking, workshops, and learning opportunities to empower and reenergize members.
Fursov will receive District 86's recognition at the Toastmasters International Convention starting on Friday, August 25 in Vancouver, Canada. Herschell will receive the Excellence in Program Quality Award for training at least 85% of the area and division directors and meeting distinguished goals in number of distinguished clubs. In addition D'souza will receive the Excellence In Club Growth Award for meeting distinguished goals in both clubs and membership payments.
For an interview to learn more about this achievement or Toastmasters membership, contact the Public Relations Manager.
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website (http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org (http://www.toastmasters.org/
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor, Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2017 - 2018
***@toastmasters86.org
