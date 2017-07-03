Going For The Gold! Award That is ... Family Review Center

Family Review and Award Center of Phoenix, AZ is gearing up for a HoT Summer with the Gold Awards Being Announced soon. Excited is an understatement.

-- Family Review and Award Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, announced today that the preliminary recruitment for the bi-annual Gold Award promotion has launched vigorously and will be finalizing by mid-month. The judges have had a hard time in narrowing the field, as there have been so many great products thru the review center this year to date. They are excited to be nearing the unveiling and announcing the big winners for the first half of 2017.The Gold Award is one of the biggest events of the year at Family Review and Award Center. They pull out all stops and spoil the winners, with a lot of grandeur and notoriety thru the event, that is celebrated worldwide, by multiple manufacturers presented in the event. From large to small products, from large to small companies… All share in the benefits awarded to them thru the event. From free advertising, to multiple streams of fame, the winners of this award receive more than just a symbolism status, but tangible, real life benefits that any company would be jealous of and hope to receive.This year's winners are some of the finest Family Review and Award Center has ever been associated with and they are excited to share the joys of seeing these companies accelerate and soar into new dimensions thru this joint effort. As the Executive Editor, Rita Brenke, has shared "We work with the finest people on the planet and it is great when we can offer a sense of community, as we all cheer for one another, rather than consider everyone a competitor. Here we are peers, friends, family."Some of the companies Family Review and Award Center have had the privilege and honor of working with this year are First Alert, Lil 'O' Blossom, Author Lori London, Kindred Bravely, Lulyboo, Moonlight Slumber, ThinkBaby, Schmidt's, Hidden Springs Maple, SafeSleep, Ruff Dawg, Nifti Safelatch and many, many more. A few hundred more, to be exact, but who is counting… Counting?They are!!! Counting Down, that is!!! They are encouraging everyone to stay tuned for the big announcement coming mid month! And to be sure to cheer for your favorites!Family Review and Award Center16772 W Bell Road Suite #110-482Surprise, AZ 85374familyreviewcenter@gmail.com