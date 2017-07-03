News By Tag
Going For The Gold! Award That is ... Family Review Center
Family Review and Award Center of Phoenix, AZ is gearing up for a HoT Summer with the Gold Awards Being Announced soon. Excited is an understatement.
The Gold Award is one of the biggest events of the year at Family Review and Award Center. They pull out all stops and spoil the winners, with a lot of grandeur and notoriety thru the event, that is celebrated worldwide, by multiple manufacturers presented in the event. From large to small products, from large to small companies… All share in the benefits awarded to them thru the event. From free advertising, to multiple streams of fame, the winners of this award receive more than just a symbolism status, but tangible, real life benefits that any company would be jealous of and hope to receive.
This year's winners are some of the finest Family Review and Award Center has ever been associated with and they are excited to share the joys of seeing these companies accelerate and soar into new dimensions thru this joint effort. As the Executive Editor, Rita Brenke, has shared "We work with the finest people on the planet and it is great when we can offer a sense of community, as we all cheer for one another, rather than consider everyone a competitor. Here we are peers, friends, family."
Some of the companies Family Review and Award Center have had the privilege and honor of working with this year are First Alert, Lil 'O' Blossom, Author Lori London, Kindred Bravely, Lulyboo, Moonlight Slumber, ThinkBaby, Schmidt's, Hidden Springs Maple, SafeSleep, Ruff Dawg, Nifti Safelatch and many, many more. A few hundred more, to be exact, but who is counting… Counting?
Family Review and Award Center
16772 W Bell Road Suite #110-482
Surprise, AZ 85374
http://www.familyreviewcenter.com
familyreviewcenter@
