July 2017





Blindsgalore Awards Student with American Business Women's Association Scholarship

San Diego company awards scholarship to help deserving female student with nursing school costs
 
 
SAN DIEGO - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Blindsgalore.com the women-owned e-commerce leader in custom window coverings, blinds and shades, has awarded University of Michigan nursing student Lauren Yake of Livonia, MI with an annual $2,000 scholarship, in the name of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) Scholarship Fund.Blindsgalore awards the yearly scholarship with the American Business Women's Association through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Education Fund.

This year's scholarship essay topic asked applicants to describe a time in their lives where they changed their minds about something significant. Yake, who recently graduated from Schoolcraft College with an Associate's Degree in science and will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall to study nursing, discussed the tough decision she had to make to turn down acceptance at her dream college two years ago. Her father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the last few months of her senior year of high school, and Yake decided to attend community college in order to help her mother take care of her father.

"It's been exactly two years since that decision," wrote Yake of her choice to attend community college and stay close to home to help her family. She continued, "Community college has been a dream. I have thrived beyond what I could imagine. My mom and I have fought a war together. We have wept, prayed, and laughed our way through the storm…" "Through my time with [my father], I've fallen in love with taking care of people. I am pursuing a career in nursing as to one day take my skills to countries that lack even basic medical care. I am beyond excited to start this journey."

"We're thrilled to award Ms. Yake with the ABWA Scholarship," said Blindsgalore President Alissa Walters. "She was a very impressive candidate and we're happy to award it to someone whose future ambitions include using her education and skills to help those in need."

Yake plans to use the funds to help pay for her four years of nursing school.

For additional information on Blindsgalore or the company's annual scholarship, visit www.blindsgalore.com.

###

About Blindsgalore

Family and women owned and operated in San Diego, California, Blindsgalore is the first online retailer of custom window coverings, with over two million windows covered and counting. Customers are invited to order free swatch samples, allowing them to see and feel the products in their own home, and are offered free shipping. Blindsgalore is an industry pioneer and their limitless selection of handcrafted window treatments and simplified step-by-step customization process means itʼs never been easier for customers to get themselves the windows theyʼve always wanted. All of Blindsgalore's products are custom built to the customer's exact measurements for a flawless fit and designer look without a designer price tag.

About ABWA

The American Business Women's Association's (ABWA) mission is to provide educational grants and scholarships to women pursuing post secondary educational goals as well as ongoing professional development in order to support their career advancement and to help them become the role models, mentors and leaders of the future.

