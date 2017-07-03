News By Tag
Michigan Business Marketing Professor Teaches Her Lessons
Recruiting and Retaining Millennials, Innovative Marketing for Small Businesses, Career Coaching
Amy Keely has won an American Marketing Association Award and Silver Microphone Award for her Marketing campaigns and has spent six years teaching Baby Boomers, GenX and Millennials. She has learned how to motivate her students to the highest performance levels in her classes. Proof is the number of students who stay in contact after the completion of their classes. She also consults with small business (with 500 employees or less) and has helped clients increase revenue and profitability through innovative tactics that she's learned from her experience working for large global companies and working with small businesses for decades.
The corporate world is struggling to recruit and retain Millennials who are flipping jobs at an alarming rate.
"I make it very clear to my students that my goal is to not just help them pass my class but to help them in their career. My goal is to become the Trusted Advisor – similar to what I became in the corporate world with clients – by sharing my experiences and not just what is in the textbook. I show my students that I care in ways that they really respond to, and while simple, it is surprising that the majority of corporations haven't figured it out. I've spoken with many companies who proudly detail their Millennial recruiting "testing modules" for Millennials but I remind them that - if Millennials have learned nothing else in college - it is that they are excellent test takers. They know how to BS on a test just to get hired because they are brilliant. The problem is that Millennials have been taught to be FREE THINKERS and then told to work in a corporate box."
Another topic Professor Keely is passionate about is her focus on full supply chain marketing because most people calling themselves 'Marketers' are only specialized marketers. Specialized in areas such as digital marketing, public relations, social media market for example but call themselves true marketers which is misleading. A 'true' full supply chain marketer goes from the beginning of Product Development all the way to end with Customer Service. More importantly, she specializes in Small Business because 8 out of 10 small businesses FAIL within the first two years, half in five years and a third in ten years according to the Department of Labor statistics.
"Half of all U.S. jobs come from small businesses, so it is critical that they thrive and succeed! I can help turn around a company through re-organization, change management, innovative ideas, new product ideas, social media tips, low budget tactics and more." says Professor Keely.
Professor Amy Keely's upcoming speaking engagements include:
· EUROPEAN TRAINING CONFERENCE (Amsterdam): Individual Learning in a Group Environment (November 2017)
· MICHIGAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: Millennial Generation Series
(July to September 2017)
· AMERICAN STAFFING ASSOCIATION:
· SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION VETERAN'S OUTREACH: Marketing for Small Businesses (September 24)
· LOCAL WORKSHOPS: Why Marketing Plans are more Effective than Business Plans - How to write a strong innovative Marketing plan that is easy to execute
Amy J. Keely's goal is to help others with her knowledge and experience. She Guest Speaks, Lectures, offers Online Master Classes or Consults in many disciplines at area colleges including: Management, Business, Business Law, Marketing (Advertising and Digital Media, Sales, Public Relations, Customer Service), Human Resources, English, Communication, Photography, How to Spot Fake Designer Items, and in Fashion Merchandising (Consumer Behavior, Visual Merchandising, Forecasting, Import/Export Taxation, and Inventory Controls).
PLEASE VISIT http://www.professorkeely.com for more information and schedule a meeting.
Media Contact
Amy J. Keely
248-939-2648
***@professorkeely.com
