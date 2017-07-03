Now Compare Schools Of Your Choice At SchoolWiser.com

Instant School Compare Tool
GURGAON, India
- July 9, 2017
-- Gurgaon's leading school discovery platform, SchoolWiser.com launches Instant School Compare Tool
. Aiming at assisting parents to find and shortlist schools based on key parameters, SchoolWiser offer numerous options. From neighbourhood to education board, facilities to fees structure, a parent can view most relevant factors. SchoolWiser creates the best ever experience for parents where they can compare up to 4 schools rather than jumping from one page to the other or making hand written notes with features and benefits of schools
With the unique Compare Feature that covers schools in top cities of India, parents can not just view in-depth school profiles, multi-facet ratings and reviews, but also compare schools by factors that matter to them. In addition to that, SchoolWiser includes a unique element that sets it apart from competitors, it shares reviews by community members combined with actual hard data.
"The need for an exceptional yet, practical feature was something we always wanted to add to a parent's experience on SchoolWiser. The stress of going through various school pages and trying to figure out how the schools fare in terms of the facilities or features they offer can be very time consuming. We have developed our own Compare Tool so that we shorten the process and make the experience far more interesting"
, said Pooja Kedia, Founder, SchoolWiser.
A great tool for parents, the School Compare Tool (http://schoolwiser.com/compare
) will fasten the process of finding the best school for your child and will also give a parent more insight on various factors to compare on one platform that often get overlooked when going through multiple school pages.
About SchoolWiser:
An idea initiated by a working mother, SchoolWiser began as a platform where parents discover great schools and is today, the most popular school discovery platform in Gurgaon frequented by ten's of thousands of parents looking for great schools for their children. A top online destination that was initially only for Gurgaon parents, has now spread wings across many other cities including Pune, Kolkata ,Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida and Faridabad. With an aim to cover more cities in the coming months, SchoolWiser today has close to 1500 schools listed. SchoolWiser (http://schoolwiser.com
) handholds parents across their entire school selection journey, starting from discovering schools to shortlisting and to further connecting parents and schools.
