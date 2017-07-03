News By Tag
Savant Books Announces the Release of A. G. Hayes' Newest Thriller, "The Solar Triangle"
Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, HI, USA, announces the release of A. G. Hayes' Newest Thriller Novel, "The Solar Triangle"
Then she spied a concrete bunker added to the west curve of the lighthouse, and yet another built into the east face of the rock cliff…
In their sixth adventure, Koski and Falk face what may be one of their most deadly assignments yet: Operation Solar Triangle.
Multi-award-
"THE SOLAR TRIANGLE has proven the easiest of Koski and Falk's adventures to write so far," says Hayes. "Look up in the sky any clear day and you'll see a mixture of contrails and something else: chemtrails. It's these latter that inspired me to think about their possible use in weather control, which led me directly to solar energy control and the plot for the THE SOLAR TRIANGLE. Once the plot was established in my mind, Koski and Falk couldn't help but tell me what to write."
THE SOLAR TRIANGLE
by A. G. Hayes
360 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocket Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9972472-
Suggested retail price $16.95
This book is available directly from the publisher via the "Publisher's Store" at http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com
from Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/
at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com)
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com.
