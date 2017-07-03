 
Savant Books Announces the Release of A. G. Hayes' Newest Thriller, "The Solar Triangle"

Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, HI, USA, announces the release of A. G. Hayes' Newest Thriller Novel, "The Solar Triangle"
 
 
THE SOLAR TRIANGLE by A. G. Hayes
THE SOLAR TRIANGLE by A. G. Hayes
 
HONOLULU - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- "We chose the place for its neutrality. The Brits opted for its inaccessibility and the Israelis agreed because of its impregnability," Agent Joseph Falk's voice crackled in the earphones of fellow Agent Susan Koski as she swept her binoculars across the vastness of the dark green sea below to focus on the jagged black rock that comprised the home of Flangenan Light. A lighthouse clinging tenaciously to the rocky outcroppings three miles west of Tiree Island for over one hundred years, once crisp and white, its conical structure embedded into the northernmost tip of land was now weather-worn to a splotchy grey.

Then she spied a concrete bunker added to the west curve of the lighthouse, and yet another built into the east face of the rock cliff…

In their sixth adventure, Koski and Falk face what may be one of their most deadly assignments yet: Operation Solar Triangle.

Multi-award-winning author A. G. Hayes studied television writing at UCLA. He has published short fiction for CBS TV and other television production companies. He lives in the Sierra Nevada Foothills and spends his time writing and traveling to nearly every part of the world. He has used personal experiences gained during service with the British intelligence in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to enrich the characters of his protagonist teams. He is the author of the multi-award-winning Koski and Falk Series including WHO'S KILLING ALL THE LAWYERS (Savant 2011), THE JUDAS LIST (Savant 2012), IMMINENT DANGER (Savant 2013), THE CHEMICAL FACTOR (Savant 2015), QUANTUM DEATH (Savant 2016) and FINDING KATE (Savant 2016), the latter of which is also the first in the Kate Keenan Special Operations Series. He is also author of the innovative screenplay novel CHANG THE MAGIC CAT (Aignos, in preparation).

"THE SOLAR TRIANGLE has proven the easiest of Koski and Falk's adventures to write so far," says Hayes. "Look up in the sky any clear day and you'll see a mixture of contrails and something else: chemtrails. It's these latter that inspired me to think about their possible use in weather control, which led me directly to solar energy control and the plot for the THE SOLAR TRIANGLE. Once the plot was established in my mind, Koski and Falk couldn't help but tell me what to write."

THE SOLAR TRIANGLE
by A. G. Hayes
360 pages - 5.25" x 8" Pocket Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9972472-4-4.
Suggested retail price $16.95

This book is available directly from the publisher via the "Publisher's Store" at http://www.savantbooksandpublications.com

from Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/dp/099724724X

at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com) and other online and "brick and mortar" bookstores throughout the world.

Distributed by Savant Distribution (www.savantdistribution.com), this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Book Content Group.

Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.savantbooksandpublications.com.

Contact
Michael Davis, Director of Publicity and Marketing
***@gmail.com
