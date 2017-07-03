Contact

-- Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. (www.wwk.com), the global leader in cost and productivity management software and consulting services, announced today the publication of its latest article on the security and resilience of information technology (IT) supply chains."US' IT supply chain vulnerable to Chinese, Russian threats" examines the historical differences in the defense and commercial electronics industrial bases and how the move to commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) procurement has impacted the security of the defense supply chain. Additionally, it raises the issue of the difference in participation or domination of the IT supply chain by nominal allies like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, etc. and the PRC's participation, which raises major concerns as they are not an ally now nor likely to be in the foreseeable future.The article can be found on TheHill.com (http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/technology/341177-us-it-supply-chain-vulnerable-to-chinese-russian-threats). The article is part of a group of articles and whitepapers touching on issues raised by the request for proposal (RFP) from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission soliciting a report on supply chain vulnerabilities from China in U.S. federal IT procurement.With more than 3,000 users worldwide, Wright Williams & Kelly, Inc. is the largest privately held operational cost management software and consulting company serving technology-dependent and technology-driven organizations. WWK maintains long-term relationships with prominent industry resources including SEMATECH, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), and national labs and universities. Its client base includes nearly all of the top 20 semiconductor manufacturers and equipment and materials suppliers as well as leaders in photovoltaics (PV), solid state lighting/light emitting diodes (SSL/LED), nanotechnology, micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), thin film record heads, magnetic media, flat panel displays (FPD), and healthcare.WWK's product line includes TWO COOL® for detailed process step level cost of ownership (COO) and overall equipment efficiency (OEE), PRO COOL® for process flow and test cell costing, Factory Commander® for full facility capacity analysis and activity based costing, Factory Explorer® for cycle time reduction and WIP planning, and TCOe™ for energy production project costs (cost/kilowatt-hour).