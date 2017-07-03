 
Industry News





Home goods giants BuyMyDecor.com, Amazon and Walmart announce lowering their minimum free shipping

If you regularly shop online, you probably have had to add another product to your cart to qualify for free shipping. If this is your case, this is a good news for you. Shopping giants such as BuyMyDecor.com, Amazon and Walmart will give you a break.
 
BRONX, N.Y. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently, after Walmart announced in February, 2017 cuts in free shipping requirements from $49 to $35 dollars for shoppers without membership, Amazon responded lowering it's two-days shipping service to $35 dollar on qualified orders. This practice between the online shopping giants has created a war between other shopping sites to be able to compete in the market.

In June, BuyMyDecor.com, which is one of the largest home goods store in the US also announced reducing its minimum requirement for free shipping to $25 dollars. What? But almost all home goods products would cost about that price. Yes! That is true. A $25 minimum requirement makes almost every order that you place at BuyMyDecor.com ship free.

Is this going to benefit me, the shopper?

Some experts do not agree with the free shipping policy because they certainly believe that the shipping cost is already built in the price. However, the consumers do feel that they saved money when they don't have to pay for shipping.

Moreover, other experts do agree that qualifying for a free shipping service after spending a minimum set by the company do show that the store is willing to remove the shipping cost from your cart as a bulk discount.

Check out: https://BuyMyDecor.com
