Sand Hills Community Wellness Center Along With The GSCK at the Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase!

-- The Princeton Regional Chamber's Eleventh Annual Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase is happening on Tuesday, July 18on the green at Palmer Square in Princeton, New Jersey. Sand Hills Community Wellness Center along with The Garden State Community Kitchen are gearing up for this year's event, Both organizations are excited to showcase some of their healing, healthy and beneficial programs at their joined booth!Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM(Rain date: Thursday, July 20The Green at Palmer Square40 Nassau StreetPrinceton, NJ 08542Fun, food, music and prizes abound for the Princeton Regional Chamber'sannual marketing showcase! This wildly fun block party is free and open to thepublic. Be sure to stop by the Sand Hills Community Wellness Center booth to meetDirector, Maryann Rappa, and learn about all classes offered at the center. AllieO'Brien will be in attendance at July 18's event sharing information about two ofher programs held at the wellness center: The Garden State Community Kitchen and Suppers Program.Located in Kendall Park, Sand Hills Community Wellness Center's mission is to reach out to the community by providing programs and services that enhance the growth of mind, body, and spirit. Current programs include: Yoga (including Chair Yoga), Mental Health Counseling/Life Coach, Individual Reiki, Reiki Share & Reiki Training, Message Therapy, Suppers Program, Family Constellations, Garden StateCommunity Kitchen, City Kidz World, Judo for Children & Teens, Elixir Fund, Guided Meditation and CPR Certification.Meg McQuarrie from Elixir Fund will also be in attendance to spread the word aboutthe Elixir Fund Organization, which provides comfort care for cancer patients andtheir caregivers. You won't want to miss meeting Reiki Master, Anne Koenig, as shedemonstrates and explains the many benefits of this Japanese healing technique.Dedicated to providing handson farm-to table culinary education for children and families in the Garden State.Works to create friendly spaces for individuals totransition their way to a healthier life. Members learn to cook, taste, and feel theirway to vibrant health by running food experiments, cooking together, and enjoyinga meal accompanied by guided discussion. http://www.thesuppersprograms.org To register for the Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase, please visit: http://web.princetonchamber.org/events/2017-MidSummer-Marketing-Showcase-559/details.Though collaborative relationships with individual practitioners, organizations and businesses, we strive to fulfill our Mission Statement: To reach out to the community by providing programs and services that enhance the growth of mind, body and spirit.With little overhead costs, practitioners can provide services and programs to people who either can not afford those services, or for whom these services are not readily available. In other words, a core component of our vision is to serve people who are undeserved or overlooked.We continually supplement our ongoing programs with new classes and workshops. For the most up-to-date information on class offerings and scheduling, please visit our website often and follow us on Facebook. Learn more at: http://sandhillswellness.wix.com/sandhillswellness.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sandhillswellness/