Sand Hills Community Wellness Center Along With The GSCK at the Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase!
Sand Hills Community Wellness Center Along With The Garden State Community Kitchen Attending the Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase!
When: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
(Rain date: Thursday, July 20th)
Where: The Green at Palmer Square
40 Nassau Street
Princeton, NJ 08542
What: Fun, food, music and prizes abound for the Princeton Regional Chamber's
annual marketing showcase! This wildly fun block party is free and open to the
public. Be sure to stop by the Sand Hills Community Wellness Center booth to meet
Director, Maryann Rappa, and learn about all classes offered at the center. Allie
O'Brien will be in attendance at July 18th's event sharing information about two of
her programs held at the wellness center: The Garden State Community Kitchen and Suppers Program.
Located in Kendall Park, Sand Hills Community Wellness Center's mission is to reach out to the community by providing programs and services that enhance the growth of mind, body, and spirit. Current programs include: Yoga (including Chair Yoga), Mental Health Counseling/Life Coach, Individual Reiki, Reiki Share & Reiki Training, Message Therapy, Suppers Program, Family Constellations, Garden State
Community Kitchen, City Kidz World, Judo for Children & Teens, Elixir Fund, Guided Meditation and CPR Certification.
Meg McQuarrie from Elixir Fund will also be in attendance to spread the word about
the Elixir Fund Organization, which provides comfort care for cancer patients and
their caregivers. You won't want to miss meeting Reiki Master, Anne Koenig, as she
demonstrates and explains the many benefits of this Japanese healing technique.
About The Garden State Community Kitchen: Dedicated to providing hands
on farm-to table culinary education for children and families in the Garden State.
http://www.thegardenstatecommunitykitchen.org/
About The Suppers Program: Works to create friendly spaces for individuals to
transition their way to a healthier life. Members learn to cook, taste, and feel their
way to vibrant health by running food experiments, cooking together, and enjoying
a meal accompanied by guided discussion. http://www.thesuppersprograms.org.
To register for the Mid-Summer Marketing Showcase, please visit: http://web.princetonchamber.org/
About Sand Hills Community Wellness Center: Though collaborative relationships with individual practitioners, organizations and businesses, we strive to fulfill our Mission Statement: To reach out to the community by providing programs and services that enhance the growth of mind, body and spirit.
With little overhead costs, practitioners can provide services and programs to people who either can not afford those services, or for whom these services are not readily available. In other words, a core component of our vision is to serve people who are undeserved or overlooked.
We continually supplement our ongoing programs with new classes and workshops. For the most up-to-date information on class offerings and scheduling, please visit our website often and follow us on Facebook. Learn more at: http://sandhillswellness.wix.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Rebecca Secchiano
9082024528
***@gmail.com
