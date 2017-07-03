News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Greener Housekeeping Cleaning Services Expands Residential Cleaning Operations into Collier County
Greener Housekeeping, a leading provider of residential cleaning, green cleaning and home watch services, is pleased to announce its expansion into the rapidly growing area of Naples and Marco Island in Collier county.
Greener Housekeeping expansion into Marco Island was driven by residential requests. „Customers spoke and we listened", stated Timea Huri, co-founder of Greener Housekeeping.
"Greener Housekeeping is very excited to be a part of the Collier County community and we are encouraged by the interest we have received thus far".
We are happy to welcome Greener Housekeeping's Cleaning Services to our area as they have shown to be a leader within the residential cleaning industry" said Joseph Anda, a local resident in Marco Island.
In addition to offering Marco Island residents the same level of quality that has been available in Naples and Bonita Springs, all new customers of Greener Housekeeping in Collier County will receive a FREE deep cleaning during the first 3 cleaning period. It's a win – win situation" stated Timea Huri, co-founder for Greener Housekeeping.
Companies or municipalities interested in learning more about Greener Housekeeping can visit http://www.greenerhousekeeping.com or call (239) 529-7053 between the hours of 9 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday.
Greener Housekeeping is located in Naples, Florida that serves five star communities in both Collier and Lee counties with superior house cleaning and home watch services.
Contact
Greener Housekeeping
***@greenerhousekeeping.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse