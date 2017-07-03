News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Divinity Affairs is hosting its 2nd Annual Summer Madness Celebration & Expo, Saturday, August 19th
Join us for a day of Fun, Food, and Family at Howard County Fairgrounds
To celebrate summer and unify the community and local business owners, Divinity affairs has decided to host this fun-filled event for a second year. With strategic partners Elite Planning and Marketing, LLC and the High - Brid Band, this year is destined to be yet another success. This event is free and open to all ages. Look forward to an afternoon of live music, shopping, games, prizes, sweet treats, and great eats! Do you have a unique talent you want to share on stage? If so, let us know and we'll interview you for an opportunity to perform.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor and/or want to attend the event as a free guest, please register yourself and your whole crew today at http://summermadnesshoco.eventbrite.com or send an email to events@divinityaffairs.com. Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the summer with Divinity Affairs!
Media Contact
Tya Bolton
877-410-3249, ext. 201
***@divinityaffairs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse