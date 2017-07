Divinity Affairs is hosting its 2nd Annual Summer Madness Celebration & Expo, Saturday, August 19th

Join us for a day of Fun, Food, and Family at Howard County Fairgrounds

-- Gas up the car and gather your family and friends for the 2Annual Summer Madness Celebration and Expo! Divinity Affairs will be setting up this one stop shop for food, fun, and family at the Howard County Fairgrounds in Maryland on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 11am – 3pm. Whether you are attending as a vendor or guest, this is an event you don't want to miss!To celebrate summer and unify the community and local business owners, Divinity affairs has decided to host this fun-filled event for a second year. With strategic partners Elite Planning and Marketing, LLC and the High - Brid Band, this year is destined to be yet another success. This event is free and open to all ages. Look forward to an afternoon of live music, shopping, games, prizes, sweet treats, and great eats! Do you have a unique talent you want to share on stage? If so, let us know and we'll interview you for an opportunity to perform.If you are interested in becoming a vendor and/or want to attend the event as a free guest, please register yourself and your whole crew today at http://summermadnesshoco.eventbrite.com or send an email to events@divinityaffairs.com. Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the summer with Divinity Affairs!