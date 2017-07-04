News By Tag
Personal Property Inventory Association Launches Compliant Website
The National Inventory Certification Association's website now meets the DOJ guidelines for the Americans with Disabilities Act for web accessibility.
When discussing the plans for the new website, web developer Mary Gillen informed them of the U. S. Department of Justice (DOJ) legislation for all websites to be accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After learning of this, NICA's management team decided to include these requirements during the redesign.
Gillen explained, "Just as a brick 'n mortar store has accessible wheelchair ramps and restrooms to accommodate those with disabilities, a website should be able to serve all website content to everyone." Being compliant will enable all to access the content of the NICA website, including those who experience:
- blindness and low vision
- deafness and hearing loss
- learning disabilities
- cognitive limitations
- limited movement
- speech disabilities
- photo sensitivity
Until now, website accessibility hasn't been a big concern for most business owners and marketers. However, in the last year, online businesses have faced demand letters and lawsuits alleging that their websites are inaccessible to the visually impaired and/or hearing impaired in violation of Title III of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 (the "ADA").
The DOJ has announced that February 18, 2018, as the deadline for all websites to accommodate people with disabilities Waiting until it's the law may still make any organization legally vulnerable in the meantime if they are not in compliance, as organizations such as Peapod, Target, Reebok, and the NBA have found out. They have already been sued for website accessibility non-compliance.
This newly-designed website was well-received by the members, many stating that it was a huge improvement over the previous site. The directors are pleased that they met the needs of their membership, and also that their information is now accessible to all.
