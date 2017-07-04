 
News By Tag
* Ada Compliance
* Education Association
* Website Accessibile Compliance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Avon
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

Personal Property Inventory Association Launches Compliant Website

The National Inventory Certification Association's website now meets the DOJ guidelines for the Americans with Disabilities Act for web accessibility.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ada Compliance
* Education Association
* Website Accessibile Compliance

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Avon - Indiana - US

Subject:
* Websites

AVON, Ind. - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) was due for a new website. Their goal to upgrade the courseware and purchase process, and to convert all applications to electronic versions, turned into a much larger project,

When discussing the plans for the new website, web developer Mary Gillen informed them of the U. S. Department of Justice (DOJ) legislation for all websites to be accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). After learning of this, NICA's management team decided to include these requirements during the redesign.

Gillen explained, "Just as a brick 'n mortar store has accessible wheelchair ramps and restrooms to accommodate those with disabilities, a website should be able to serve all website content to everyone." Being compliant will enable all to access the content of the NICA website, including those who experience:

- blindness and low vision
- deafness and hearing loss
- learning disabilities
- cognitive limitations
- limited movement
- speech disabilities
- photo sensitivity

Until now, website accessibility hasn't been a big concern for most business owners and marketers. However, in the last year, online businesses have faced demand letters and lawsuits alleging that their websites are inaccessible to the visually impaired and/or hearing impaired in violation of Title III of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 (the "ADA").

The DOJ has announced that February 18, 2018, as the deadline for all websites to accommodate people with disabilities Waiting until it's the law may still make any organization legally vulnerable in the meantime if they are not in compliance, as organizations such as Peapod, Target, Reebok, and the NBA have found out. They have already been sued for website accessibility non-compliance.

This newly-designed website was well-received by the members, many stating that it was a huge improvement over the previous site. The directors are pleased that they met the needs of their membership, and also that their information is now accessible to all.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

About Mary Gillen

Mary Gillen is a website developer, writer, technical trainer and online marketer, with over 35 years of experience in freelance commercial/technical copywriting, graphics design, online marketing, Web development, and technical instruction development/presentation. As a Technical Instructor, she has taught over 8500 students in PHP, Responsive Web Design, Website Accessibility WCAG 2.0 A, AA & AAA, and Search Engine Optimization, to name a few. For more information, visit http://marygillen.com.

Contact
National Inventory Certification Association
Cindy Hartman
***@nationalinventorycertificationassociation.com
End
National Inventory Certification Association News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share