San Luis Butane Distributors Gets Quick Order from Durnstein Institute of Technology

 
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Durnstein Institute of Technology (http://www.durnstein.org) out of Warren, PA placed an order for propane valued at $10,217.18 to San Luis Butane Distributors on August 31st. The propane will be used for various picnic areas in the vicinity of the amphitheater..

A persistent provider for the Institute -- doing frequent transactions with it throughout the years -- San Luis Butane, however, is perhaps more known for its much larger contracts with the Department of Defense that can value in the millions. Nonetheless, San Luis cherishes its projects with DIT..

Cindy Belmont, Vice President of Administration at San Luis, says, "The military contracts a certainly higher ticket jobs, but working with sites like Grendimier Amphitheater or Fallston Hall certainly provides a more scenic job site. There's something about working on a contract that also involves so much history and beauty; we love those jobs and hope to continue providing for Durnstein."

About San Luis Butane Distributors:

Address: 1960 RAMADA DR
PASO ROBLES, CA 93446

Phone:

   805-239-0616

Website: http://www.deltaliquidenergy.com
Source:San Luis Butane Distributors
Email:***@durnstein.org Email Verified
Tags:Propane, Durnstein
Industry:Energy
Location:Paso Robles - California - United States
