News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
San Luis Butane Distributors Gets Quick Order from Durnstein Institute of Technology
A persistent provider for the Institute -- doing frequent transactions with it throughout the years -- San Luis Butane, however, is perhaps more known for its much larger contracts with the Department of Defense that can value in the millions. Nonetheless, San Luis cherishes its projects with DIT..
Cindy Belmont, Vice President of Administration at San Luis, says, "The military contracts a certainly higher ticket jobs, but working with sites like Grendimier Amphitheater or Fallston Hall certainly provides a more scenic job site. There's something about working on a contract that also involves so much history and beauty; we love those jobs and hope to continue providing for Durnstein."
About San Luis Butane Distributors:
Address: 1960 RAMADA DR
PASO ROBLES, CA 93446
Phone:
805-239-
Website: http://www.deltaliquidenergy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse