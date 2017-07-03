News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Durnstein Institute of Technology Commits $100,000+ Order with Government Scientific Source
The large order was for DNA purification systems. The resin-based Wizard Plus Minipreps DNA Purification Systems provide a simple and reliable method for rapid isolation of plasmid DNA. When using the standard protocol, the entire miniprep process can be completed in 15 minutes or less, with no organic extractions or ethanol precipitations. Minipreps may be processed individually or in multiples with the Vac-Man.
"We were very pleased with the quick turn around time," says Calvin Santiago, buyer at Durnstein Institute of Technology. "This isn't the first time we've worked with this company, but it never disappoints."
About Government Scientific Source:
Address: 12351 SUNRISE VALLEY DR
RESTON, VA 20191-3415
Phone Number:
703-734-
Website:
http://www.govsci.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse