 
News By Tag
* Biotechnology
* Durnstein
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Reston
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


Durnstein Institute of Technology Commits $100,000+ Order with Government Scientific Source

 
 
1080pic
1080pic
RESTON, Va. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The Durnstein Institute of Technology (http://www.durnstein.org) placed an order on July 10th with the small, but prolific, scientific firm called Government Scientific Source valued at $102,406.05. The order for laboratory equipment is expected to be delivered by September 30th.

The large order was for DNA purification systems. The resin-based Wizard Plus Minipreps DNA Purification Systems provide a simple and reliable method for rapid isolation of plasmid DNA. When using the standard protocol, the entire miniprep process can be completed in 15 minutes or less, with no organic extractions or ethanol precipitations. Minipreps may be processed individually or in multiples with the Vac-Man.

"We were very pleased with the quick turn around time," says Calvin Santiago, buyer at Durnstein Institute of Technology.  "This isn't the first time we've worked with this company, but it never disappoints."

About Government Scientific Source:

Address: 12351 SUNRISE VALLEY DR
RESTON, VA 20191-3415

Phone Number:

   703-734-1805

Website:

   http://www.govsci.com
End
Source:Government Scientific Source
Email:***@durnstein.org Email Verified
Tags:Biotechnology, Durnstein
Industry:Biotech
Location:Reston - Virginia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Durnstein Institute of Technology PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share