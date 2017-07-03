News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canadian children's author releases new book in the Sam and Junie series
I'M RUNNING AWAY! is the second in the Sam and Junie series from Crimson Cloak Publishing, featuring young Sam and his family. Sequel to NIGHT NOISES, the book deals in a lighthearted way with feelings of jealousy when younger siblings arrive.
I'M RUNNING AWAY, rejoins Sam after the birth of the family's new baby, when it seems to the child that everything now centers around his sibling and the family no longer has time for him. Would they even notice, if he ran away? Little Sam gathers prized possessions and other items he feels he will need on his adventure, but at the door he runs into his grandparents, who want to know what he is up to. Instead of scolding him, his mother suggests it would be a shame to miss his birthday. Sam had forgotten! It seems a surprise party was being planned for him, hence the family discussions from which he was excluded. Feeling foolish, he goes on to enjoy a wonderful family party - and decides not to bother running away after all.
The rhyming story would be great for subtly explaining to a middle child that the arrival of a new baby does not mean they are forgotten and that they will loved as before and fully included in family life.
The first in the series, which has been garnering five star reviews across the board, was "Night Noises", documenting young Sam's nervous sleeplessness. Each member of the family in turn tries to dampen the noises preventing him from falling asleep, until finally his older sister Junie hits on the answer - a loan of her teddy-bear provides him with a companion to reassure him that he is loved and surrounded by family, and he is finally able to relax and fall asleep. This book has been translated into French and is available as "Les bruits dans la Nuit" everywhere that the English version is.
The author was plagued by insomnia after a serious concussion, and hit on the idea for the series when she realized it could be useful to introduce both parents and children to situations such as a first sleepover, when a child might need encouragement to sleep normally in unfamiliar surroundings.
A further book will explore Sam's encounter with the world of bullies, a clever way of helping parents tackle such a scenario and help children coping with it.
The parallel Junie books will begin with a portrayal of a family in mourning, pre-Sam, when a miscarriage threatens to tear the family apart. Told from Junie's point of view, it helps explain to children the isolation and misery that such an event can cause, and guides the family in pulling together to work towards a mutual recovery.
Crimson Cloak Publishing choose books for their children's fiction range with an underlying moral or teaching aspect, alongside their growing range of non-fiction books aimed at children. The author of the Sam and Junie series fits well into their Pay-It-Forward green and charitable ethos, having donated work to their Crimson Cloak Anthologies series of books published for the sole benefit of different named charities.
Crimson Cloak books can be purchased both in print and as ebooks from the company's website or via Amazon and other online sources, and are distributed by Ingrams, making them available to libraries and bookstores worldwide through locally-favored catalogs and distributors.
Lisa Beere's books can be viewed at http://lisa.beere.ca/
Contact
Carly McCracken
***@crimsoncloakpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse