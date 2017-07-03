News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Is there A Hope to Cure Toenail Fungus?
Nail fungus is also known as onychomycosis and tinea unguium. A very common condition, it is estimated that 3% to 12% of the population are experiencing this problem. Older people also have higher chances of developing the infection than younger people (1).
What are the Symptoms of Toenail Fungus?
Some signs and symptoms that you have developed a fungal infection are:
· A brownish, yellowish, or whitish discoloration of your nails. Big toenails are most likely affected by the infection.
· Infected nails are detaching from the nail bed. You may also notice a dark color caused by dirt and nail fragment build up under the nail.
· Nails are changing in shape, becoming thicker or becoming soft and brittle.
· White patches, small or large blotches are forming on top of the nails. These are known as white superficial onychomycosis.
Nails that are infected may separate from the skin or the nail bed. This condition is called onycholysis. Your toes may also produce a mild foul odor. These signs may show up gradually but can last for years. Eliminating the infection will require time and patience. It may take a few months to cure toenail fungus.
What are the Causes of Toenail Fungus?
Fungal infections occur due to the imbalance of good and bad bacteria in the body. Just like other digestive problems, when the body does not have enough good bacteria, there is a high chance to develop higher levels of fungus and yeast that can appear on the skin.
Toenail infection can be caused by three different types of fungus. In some cases, infections are caused by two or three types (2).
· Dermatophytes – This type of fungus can grow on nails, hair, and skin. A person can get infected by direct contact with a person or things that have dermatophytes, such as shoes, nail files, nail cutters, clothing, carpet, and floor.
· Molds – Also called nondermatophytes, it grows in soil and can also develop on nails and skin. This type does not usually pass between people.
· Yeasts – Grows on nails and skin, this type of fungus are normally present on the human body. Antibiotic, diseases, immune system problems and birth control pills may cause the overgrowth of yeast. This may result in yeast infection.
Cure Toenail Fungus by Changing Your Diet
Without any treatment, toenail fungus can cause brittleness, splitting and complete loss of your toenail. Fortunately, this condition is curable, and you can treat it without spending a fortune. It may take three up to six months to completely get rid of the infection. If the underlying issue is not solved, the fungus may come back.
One of the best ways to eliminate fungus on your toenails is by changing your diet.
1. Eliminate Sugar and Other Sources of Fungus
One way to treat the overgrowth of fungus is to eliminate conventional grain products and sugars in your diet. There are many factors that lead to yeast overgrowth, such as poor digestion, high grain and sugar consumption, antibiotics, hormonal changes and stress. These factors create an acidic environment that allows yeast to develop. To control the infection, it is important to eliminate grains, sugar, fruit juices and alcohol in your diet.
2. Consume Good Bacteria
After eliminating the source of yeast, start eating foods that can increase the growth of good bacteria. Eat more cultured vegetables like kimchi and sauerkraut. Include a lot of probiotic foods like kombucha and fermented dairy in your diet. Kefir and yogurt can help in restoring good bacteria in your body and these foods can also strengthen your immune system.
3. Eat More Protein, Fiber and Healthy Fats
The next step is to eat more foods rich in fiber. It helps in eliminating waste, cholesterol particles and unwanted toxins that are present within the digestive tract. Because you are cutting off most grains and sugars, it is best to increase your protein consumption. Your body also needs quality fats that contain antimicrobial properties to successfully get rid of candida.
Natural Remedies for Toenail Fungus
To cure toenail fungus effectively, here are some effective methods that you can try at home.
1. Tea Tree Oil
Tea tree oil contains antifungal and antiseptic properties. Mix a few drops of this oil in one teaspoon of coconut or olive oil. Apply the mixture on the affected areas using a cotton ball. Let it sit for ten minutes and gently scrub the affected nail using a toothbrush. Repeat this two to three times a day.
2. Oregano Oil
Oregano oil has antiparasitic, antiseptic, analgesic, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal agents. Mix two drops of this oil with one teaspoon of olive oil. Apply it on the affected areas and let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing it off with water. Make sure that you dry your toes thoroughly. Repeat this two to three times a day.
3. Garlic Oil
The allicin compounds in garlic contain antifungal properties. Mix garlic oil with equal amount of vinegar. Apply it on the infected nails and cover the area with a bandage. Leave it on for a few hours. Follow this treatment daily.
-----------------
Media Contact:
Daisy Ann Marino
Email: daisy@feetremedies.com
URL: https://www.feetremedies.com/
Contact
Daisy Ann Marino
***@feetremedies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse