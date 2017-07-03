JCI Makati Princess Urduja Challenges Organizational Leaders and its members

to Take Environmental Pledge at Monfort Bat Sanctuary, Island Garden of Samal, Igacos, Davao del Norte

In the collective effort amongst organizational leaders and members of JCI Makati Princess Urduja (MPU), JCI Greater Davao, Order of the Amaranth – Tagum Emerald Court No. 37, and the Foundation for Rural Enterprise & Ecology Foundation of Mindanao (FREEDOM), a momentous gathering took place last June 17, 2017 to take an Environmental Pledge to support the World Environment month. This is in response to the call to protect the environment where we live and we call home. This is a distinct environmental mission to connect with nature by appreciating the ordinary things ignored by many.JCI MPU members led by the 2017 Local Organization (LO) President, Ms. Gladymier Ortega flew from Manila to Davao. Whereas, the members of JCI Greater Davao led by its 2017 LO President, Mr. Verne dela Cruz and The Order of the Amaranth members headed by its Royal Patron Senen Abing Jr. and his daughter, the Royal Matron, Joysenen Abing travelled to the Island Garden of Samal, Igacos, Davao del Norte to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the home of a large colony of more than 2.3 million Rousette fruit bats in Monfort Bat Sanctuary. The Guinness World of Records recognizes it as the largest colony of its kind.Unknowingly, bats play an important role in the environment. The symbiotic relationship of plants and bats play a major role in the ecosystem. Some plants depend on bats to pollinate their flowers. The bats spread seeds to plant new growth. In turn, these plants, the fruit-bearing plants in particular nourishes the bats. However, the bats' life will be endangered if they lose their natural habitat. We should not let the forest be destroyed.It has been a successful flagship campaign for raising awareness on emerging environmental issues from climate change and animal hunters to protect the fast-growing population of this only flying mammal on earth. The team planted the Bat Project: Evolution, Ecology & Conservation to start the first leg of public outreach with the participation of selected local individual in the community and will endeavor to have a next leg to advocate more pledge.In collaboration with the private owner of the Monfort Bat Sanctuary, Ms. Norma Monfort the 2011 Disney Worldwide Conservation Fund Hero, permits the groundbreaking ceremony of pathways to bring memorable "STEPS towards a greener future while coming the enemies of the environment". This will give way to our visitors with disabilities to witness the only mammals capable of true and sustained flight.It was formed last April 22, 1980 with JCI member Poms Melendres as its charter president. It is the female counterpart of JCI Makati and prides itself to be an organization that provides opportunities for young professionals to contribute towards the betterment of the community through social, economic and individual development projects. Located in the premier business district of Makati, JCI Makati Princess Urduja lives to its mission to contribute to the advancement of the global community by providing young people the opportunity to develop the leadership, social responsibility, entrepreneurship and fellowship necessary to create positive change.