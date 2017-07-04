 
Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
10987654

New Studio Formed by Director of Q.U.B.E. Franchise with Writer of Ether One and Duskers

Dan Da Rocha, Co-Founder of Toxic Games and Benni Hill, Former Co-Founder of White Paper Games, unveil new studio Advect Productions Ltd
 
 
LONDON - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Advect Productions Ltd, unveil their new game development and production studio.

Founded back in February 2017 by Creative Director Benni Hill [Ether One, Duskers, Q.U.B.E. 2], and Managing Director, Dan Da Rocha [Q.U.B.E., Hue, Q.U.B.E. 2]. Their vision is to build a world-class team of creative individuals who lust after new story-driven game experiences, and to help other studios realise their visions through quality production based services.

"Dan and I have wanted to come together and develop something new for quite some time; we share a similar philosophy and both wanted to develop games within the studio that explore moral predicaments, push genre and story conventions forward, and deliver high-quality visual experiences." - Benni Hill

Advect is currently working on two original intellectual properties for Humble Bundles, Humble Originals programme; THOR.N and Crescent Bay that are due to be unveiled officially later in 2017.

As well as engaging and experimental game development, Advect Productions is also providing an array of Production Services to other independent game developers.

"We feel there's a real need for good quality production within independent game studios. Production can quickly take a back seat to the hundreds of more pressing development tasks, however, if instilled correctly it's simple to maintain and increase productivity. Our latest projects are testament to this process and now we're working with great studios, sharing our experience and expertise as indie producers" - Daniel Da Rocha

Advect are already making their name known in the international games industry with production being managed on exciting titles such as Toxic Games Q.U.B.E. 2 and Fourth State Games Lost Words.

Benni Hill and Daniel Da Rocha will be attending Develop Conference 2017. Benni is delivering a session on Thursday's Indie Track, titled 'Breaking the Chain: How Good Production Management Can Help Get Your Game to Marketing' (http://www.developconference.com/conference-programme/bre...). Dan and Benni will also be available for press meetings and interviews during the conference.

Download the Advect Press Kit <https://www.advectproductions.com/press-kit/> for more information and assets.

Benjamin Hill
***@advectproductions.com
