 
News By Tag
* Islamic Clothing
* Abayas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
9876543


SHUKR to Release its New Summer Collection- Abayas Included!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Islamic Clothing
* Abayas

Industry:
* Lifestyle

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the West, will soon unveil its new Summer collection of modest fashion garments. As the third quarter begins, SHUKR predicts abayas and occasion gowns will continue to be top sellers, along with their signature kufis (Islamic Hats), tunics, and athleisure wear.

"SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world," said Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing. "Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles" Silwood added, going on to say "As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident."

Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. Traditional pieces, such as abayas- long, loose fitting dresses- are also available, and are proving to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty.

"We're very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well" said Sillwood. "It's very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so."

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing's Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.com

Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner

SHUKR Islamic Clothing

(UK) 0208 090 7151

Web:  www.ShukrOnline.com

Email: press@ShukrClothing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@shukrclothing.com Email Verified
Tags:Islamic Clothing, Abayas
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SHUKR Islamic Clothing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share