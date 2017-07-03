News By Tag
SHUKR to Release its New Summer Collection- Abayas Included!
"SHUKR is inspired by the beauty of Islamic modesty, and we take pride in sharing that inspiration with our customers and the Muslim community around the world," said Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner, SHUKR Islamic Clothing. "Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles" Silwood added, going on to say "As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it as our duty to provide our customers the inspiration they need to look and feel confident."
Over the years, SHUKR has attracted a loyal customer base of people searching for clothing that meets Islamic standards of dress and Western sensibilities, including long sleeve shirts, long skirts, and wide leg jeans—which are quite difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores. Traditional pieces, such as abayas- long, loose fitting dresses- are also available, and are proving to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty.
"We're very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well" said Sillwood. "It's very important for Muslims in the West to feel comfortable in what they wear; it is our goal to help them to do so."
SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.
SHUKR Islamic Clothing's Collections can be viewed online at www.shukrclothing.com
Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner
SHUKR Islamic Clothing
(UK) 0208 090 7151
Web: www.ShukrOnline.com
Email: press@ShukrClothing.com
