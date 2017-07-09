News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
National Workshop on Well Being and Happiness inaugurated at Banasthali
In this year World Happiness Report, out of 155 countries, first five positions went to Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Finland while USA got 14, Germany 16, UK 19 and India 122 quite behind SAARC neighbors with Pakistan leading at 80.
Matter of pride that Banasthali which is a centre for Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching PMMMNMTT has organized a weeklong 9 - 15 July 2017 national workshop at Gyan Mandir Auditorium on wellbeing and happiness. The deliberations in the workshop would include movement therapy, diet and mood, ergonomics, stress management, art and happiness, communication skills and self management.
Prof Ina Shastri Pro Vice Chancellor Banasthali who has played a stellar role in the growth and development of the university gave an auspicious start on 9 July 2017 by lighting the ceremonial lamp and in her inaugural address emphasized on the harmony aspect of happiness and well being. Prof Indu Bansal Dean Faculty of Home Science Convener of workshop in her speech highlighted the state f mind in dealing with happiness and wellbeing. Faculty Ms Vaishali anchored the proceedings, Ms Shweta Dubaey proposed vote of thanks. Research scholar Ms Bhavna kept the audience mesmerized by her singing prowess which goes to prove that music has a lot to do in bringing happiness.
It goes without saying that While Happiness is an ingredient in wellbeing, one can have well being without happiness also. Achievement of extrinsic goals could lead to wellbeing but achievement of intrinsic goals will result in happiness. The proceedings of this workshop are bound to evolve holistic thinking not only on the interrelationship between happiness and wellbeing but also on methods of achieving the same.
For more details about Banasthali seehttp://www.banasthali.org/
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
Contact
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
***@banasthali.ac.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 09, 2017