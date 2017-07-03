SANAD Capital Names Zenas, Chutter and Jonsson to 'Power' ACTVENTURE Advisory Panel

Industry leaders to help lead ACTVENTURE into construction phase

-- SANAD Capital (http://www.sanadcapital.com.au/)has today named three top global executives who will serve as expert advisors to the company, to bolster the success of its $450m theme park on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Joe Zenas, CEO of Thinkwell Group, Geoff Chutter, President and CEO of Whitewater, and Fredrik Jonsson, Founder and Managing Partner of Mereha will sit on the Advisory Panel for ACTVENTURE (http://www.actventure.com.au/)"We are very excited about these three outstanding individuals joining our advisory panel, who are exceptional leaders and experts in their respective fields," said SANAD Capital CEO, Bradley P. Sutherland. "As we move into the construction phase of ACTVENTURE, Joe, Geoff and Fredrik's expertise will add to the success of bringing a first-of-its-kind destination to the country."SANAD Capital also confirmed today that it has submitted its application for approval to start bulk earthworks, to the Sunshine Coast Council. Furthermore, the company has put together a short list of companies from within the Sunshine Coast to start a bidding process for the work."Naming our 'Power' Advisory Panel comes at a time when we are gearing up to begin the construction phase," continued Sutherland. "We aim to start Bulk Earth Works as soon as we receive this approval from Sunshine Coast Council".The members were appointed by SANAD Capital's Board of Directors, and will serve a three-year, renewable term.More about the 'Power' Advisory Panel members:As Thinkwell Group's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Zenas is responsible for leading the direction of the company as well as new growth opportunities, corporate strategies, strategic alliances and intellectual property partnerships. From the magical world of Harry Potter to the historical Smithsonian Institution, his leadership has been instrumental in building Thinkwell's reputation for masterfully dealing with some of the world's most cherished brands and intellectual properties. Prior to Thinkwell, Mr. Zenas worked as the Producer & Director of Universal Studios Creative Studio, a Producer for Walt Disney Entertainment & Disneyland, and an Events Producer for the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games Ceremonies, Hong Kong 1997 Reunification Spectacular, and 10 Super Bowl Halftime/Pregame shows.As President & CEO of WhiteWater, Geoff leads 11 operating business units, 650+ full time employees and 20 international offices worldwide. WhiteWater is the largest designer of waterparks globally, and the largest supplier of waterpark products in the world, with over 125 patents and over 100 awards including the B.C. and Canada Export Awards and the Best Managed Canadian Companies Award. Clients include key players in the entertainment industry such as Disney, Universal Studios, Legoland, Atlantis, Sun International, Lotte, Samsung, Paramount, Cedarfair, Six Flags, Carnival Cruise, OCT, Center Parcs and many more. Geoff has been active politically on the federal scene for over20 years and sits on the boards of Covenant House and the Small Medium Enterprise in Ottawa Board under Minister Freeland. Geoff's lengthyInternational experience in the waterpark industry adds exceptional vision to SANAD Capital for the waterpark in Stage 1 of ACTVENTURE.As the Founder and Managing Partner of Mereha Fredrik provides strategic advice throughout the full hospitality lifecycle. Fredrik has dedicated his career with leading development and real estate companies, international hotel operators and independent hotels. As Senior Vice President of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) and Head of Asset Management Hospitality he established and lead the hospitality asset management division, including among others the prestigious Atlantis the Palm Dubai, Mandarin Oriental New York and had oversight of the strategic implementation and development of 10 pipeline hotels of approximately 2.500 keys. As Director of Operations – Asset Management of Qatari Diar he was responsible for the portfolio wide asset management function across all asset classes. He is an experienced board member of property and operating companies, including Fairmont Raffles Hotels International (FRHI) and an Advisory Board Member of the HAMA (Hotel Asset Management Association)MEA chapter and a Director of Beaufort Global Partners.