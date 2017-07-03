 
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rhonda Jones Wins Spirit of Partnership Award

 
 
Edward Jones Financial Advisor and local Kiwanian Rhonda Jones Wins Award
MABLETON, Ga. - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Rhonda Jones of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Marietta, Georgia recently won the firm's exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2016.

Jim Weddle, the firm's managing partner, calls Rhonda Jones a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve.

"Rhonda has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for herbusiness of serving individual investors," Weddle said. "Rhonda has reached a benchmark in her career that deserves recognition, and the Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition. I am proud to callher an Edward Jones financial advisor."

Rhonda said she is honored to receive the award.

"Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it's a philosophy," Rhonda said. "We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone."

Rhonda Jones was one of only 1,119 financial advisors out of the firm's more than 15,000 to receive the award.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortunemagazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017, is headquartered in St. Louis. The Edward Jones website is located at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Contact
Edward Jones
Rhonda Jones
678-567-0541
***@edwardjones.com
Source:Edward Jones
