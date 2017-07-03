Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Summer Solstice Conference July 13, 2017

Small Cap. Growth and Value Opportunity Conference, comes to Boston, the birth Place of the Mutual Fund, and the center of the universe, for institutional investors home to nearly three trillion $ in assets under management.

--Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Summer Solstice Conference July 13 in Boston at the Metro Meeting Centers, 101 Federal Street, 4Floor, Boston, MA 02110.Featuring undervalued and under covered small-cap stocks. "Our conferences are not your typical dog and pony show or investment banking round up. We focus on best ideas that are performance-based that are under covered and misunderstood by the street." said Robert Maltbie, president of Singular Research. "Our coverage list has provided an unmatched performance, beating the competition and the market indexes by wide and consistent margin over the last 12 years."The conference will feature many healthcare and Biotech ideas, two sectors that have lagged the market in 2017. Many of these companies are under-owned by institutional Investor's. We invite you to join live or at our webcast by going to singularresearch.comPresenting companies and times will be: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m.9:00am Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Dr. Charles H.Sherwood Ph.D. CEO,Sylvia Cheung CFO9:45 am Aceto Corporation (ACET) Salvatore J.Guccione, CEO10:30 am Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Robert E. Gagnon, CFO11:15 am Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Darren Kirk Executive V.P.NOON LUNCH BREAK 1/2 HOUR12:30 am Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Mr. Christopher J. Ryan,CEO1:15 pm Rex American Resources (REX) Mr. Stuart A. Rose, Founder and Exec. Chairman2:00 pm Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Mr. Michael D. Dean,CEO and Mr. Paul R. Tomkins, CFO2:45 pm Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Robert Burrows, V.P Investor Relations3:30 pm Galectin Therapeutics,Inc. (GALT) Dr. Harold H. Shlevin Ph.D, COO4:15 pm Trecora Resources (TREC) Mr. Simon Up Fill-Brown M.B.A. CEO5:00 pm LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Steven Chehames, V.P. Investor Relations.Singular Research, based in Los Angeles this is one of the most trusted providers of unbiased performance based research on Small and Micro cap companies. Singular provides initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 companies in many cases Singular's analysts are covering companies that are not covered by any other firm.Press contact:Alicia VelgosVP special events818-222-6234Alicia@singularresearch.com