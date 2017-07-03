Country(s)
Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Summer Solstice Conference July 13, 2017
Small Cap. Growth and Value Opportunity Conference, comes to Boston, the birth Place of the Mutual Fund, and the center of the universe, for institutional investors home to nearly three trillion $ in assets under management.
Singular Research will be hosting its 2017 Summer Solstice Conference July 13 in Boston at the Metro Meeting Centers, 101 Federal Street, 4th Floor, Boston, MA 02110.
Featuring undervalued and under covered small-cap stocks. "Our conferences are not your typical dog and pony show or investment banking round up. We focus on best ideas that are performance-
The conference will feature many healthcare and Biotech ideas, two sectors that have lagged the market in 2017. Many of these companies are under-owned by institutional Investor's. We invite you to join live or at our webcast by going to singularresearch.com
Presenting companies and times will be: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m.
9:00am Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Dr. Charles H.Sherwood Ph.D. CEO,Sylvia Cheung CFO
9:45 am Aceto Corporation (ACET) Salvatore J.Guccione, CEO
10:30 am Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Robert E. Gagnon, CFO
11:15 am Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Darren Kirk Executive V.P.
NOON LUNCH BREAK 1/2 HOUR
12:30 am Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Mr. Christopher J. Ryan,CEO
1:15 pm Rex American Resources (REX) Mr. Stuart A. Rose, Founder and Exec. Chairman
2:00 pm Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Mr. Michael D. Dean,CEO and Mr. Paul R. Tomkins, CFO
2:45 pm Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Robert Burrows, V.P Investor Relations
3:30 pm Galectin Therapeutics,Inc. (GALT) Dr. Harold H. Shlevin Ph.D, COO
4:15 pm Trecora Resources (TREC) Mr. Simon Up Fill-Brown M.B.A. CEO
5:00 pm LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) Steven Chehames, V.P. Investor Relations.
Singular Research, based in Los Angeles this is one of the most trusted providers of unbiased performance based research on Small and Micro cap companies. Singular provides initiation reports and quarterly updates for approximately 40 companies in many cases Singular's analysts are covering companies that are not covered by any other firm.
Press contact:
Alicia Velgos
VP special events
818-222-6234
Alicia@singularresearch.com
