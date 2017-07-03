News By Tag
Digital Shadows Announces the Industry's Broadest Digital Risk Coverage
Comprehensive enhancements of its award winning Searchlight service, highlights the breadth and depth of coverage organizations must consider in their digital risk management strategy across the open, deep and dark web
Starting today, with continuous coverage updates added daily, Digital Shadows SearchLight™
When it comes to closed sources on the open, deep and dark web, automated collection alone is insufficient. Digital Shadows recognizes it is critical to complement automation with a team of data scientists and intelligence experts who gain access to closed sources, and qualify the data collected to enhance analytic capabilities. This gives customers the full breadth and context needed to address the digital risks that are most relevant and impactful to their business. Automation in digital risk management alone is not enough, as it cannot collect everything, and can lead to an unmanageable level of false positives.
"The threat intelligence component of digital risk management is all about giving organizations the insight to monitor, manage and protect against threats no matter where they are coming from. Vendors that only focus on the dark web don't provide a comprehensive understanding of risk and open their customers up to blindspots,"
Digital Shadows was recently recognized as a leader in the The Forrester Wave™: Digital Risk Monitoring, Q3 2016 . In April, a report by Forrester's Senior Analyst Josh Zelonis entitled Achieve Early Success In Threat Intelligence With The Right Collection Strategy stated that "the value of threat intelligence only becomes apparent when you're developing a collection strategy based on strategic intelligence."
