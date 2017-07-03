 
July 2017





Digital Shadows Announces the Industry's Broadest Digital Risk Coverage

Comprehensive enhancements of its award winning Searchlight service, highlights the breadth and depth of coverage organizations must consider in their digital risk management strategy across the open, deep and dark web
 
 
DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - July 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Shadows, the industry leader in digital risk management, today announced comprehensive enhancements of its award-winning SearchLight solution's dark web coverage capabilities with a focus on scalable data analytics plus human led data collection and contextual interaction to best protect an organization's business, brand, and reputation.

Starting today, with continuous coverage updates added daily, Digital Shadows SearchLight™ has significantly expanded its automated dark web collection capabilities, complemented by human data scientist support to monitor, manage, and protect organizations against threats associated with forums and marketplaces across the open, deep, and dark web. Organizations can now easily see many dark web incidents, with context, as they happen, wherever they happen. With these enhancements, customers will be quickly notified that they are at risk and intel will be shared with an up-to-date list of posts in the offending threads with key contextual information on each forum user. Within marketplaces, risky product listings will be flagged and key information will be displayed about the sellers' reputation.

When it comes to closed sources on the open, deep and dark web, automated collection alone is insufficient. Digital Shadows recognizes it is critical to complement automation with a team of data scientists and intelligence experts who gain access to closed sources, and qualify the data collected to enhance analytic capabilities. This gives customers the full breadth and context needed to address the digital risks that are most relevant and impactful to their business. Automation in digital risk management alone is not enough, as it cannot collect everything, and can lead to an unmanageable level of false positives.

"The threat intelligence component of digital risk management is all about giving organizations the insight to monitor, manage and protect against threats no matter where they are coming from. Vendors that only focus on the dark web don't provide a comprehensive understanding of risk and open their customers up to blindspots," said Rick Holland, VP Strategy at Digital Shadows. "Defense in Depth', the popular security mantra, is increasingly giving way to Expense in Depth as CISOs struggle to manage the disparate data coming from an overwhelming number of point solutions. Security professionals need comprehensive security solutions that consolidate and provide context across their digital risks without adding additional complexity and costs" Holland said.

Digital Shadows was recently recognized as a leader in the The Forrester Wave™: Digital Risk Monitoring, Q3 2016 . In April, a report by Forrester's Senior Analyst Josh Zelonis entitled Achieve Early Success In Threat Intelligence With The Right Collection Strategy stated that "the value of threat intelligence only becomes apparent when you're developing a collection strategy based on strategic intelligence." A collection strategy that is only focused on dark web sources falls short and doesn't provide the complete picture including the strategic intelligence that organizations need.

For more details on Digital Shadows SearchLight™ extended coverage of the dark web, visit https://www.digitalshadows.com/blog-and-research/threats-...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXUFse658G0&feature=y...



