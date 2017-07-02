 
News By Tag
* Business
* Motivation
* Entrepreneurship
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Johannesburg
  Gauteng
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
8765432

Erna Basson Named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur Under 30 By Fast Company Magazine

Erna Basson was recently named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur under 30 by Fast Company magazine for 2017 and she will be featured on the cover of this magazine in the July issue
 
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Erna Basson started her first company at the age of 22 and she is now 29 years old with 8 companies across the world in her business portfolio and she has lucrative business partnerships with world renowned business men.

Erna Basson has a passion for entrepreneurship and she is now helping fellow entrepreneurs to start & grow their business

Being named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur under 30 by Fast Company for 2017 is such a big honor - " I am truly humbled and grateful for this achievement and through this, I can help so many more entrepreneurs start and grow their companies"

In the July issue of the Fast Company magazine, Basson speaks about how it all started for her and she shares valuable advice for people wanting to start businesses.

Erna Basson is a build to sell business authority, CEO Master Mentor & Coach, she is also an ultra dynamic international speaker and author

In this issue, Erna Basson is giving away 10 free copies of her new E-Book, Make Your First Million.

Make sure you get your copy of the Fast Company Magazine July issue

Read more about Erna Basson at https://www.ernabasson.com/

Contact
Erna Basson
***@ernabasson.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ernabasson.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Motivation, Entrepreneurship
Industry:Business
Location:Johannesburg - Gauteng - South Africa
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share