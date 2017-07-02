News By Tag
Erna Basson Named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur Under 30 By Fast Company Magazine
Erna Basson was recently named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur under 30 by Fast Company magazine for 2017 and she will be featured on the cover of this magazine in the July issue
Erna Basson has a passion for entrepreneurship and she is now helping fellow entrepreneurs to start & grow their business
Being named South Africa's Top Entrepreneur under 30 by Fast Company for 2017 is such a big honor - " I am truly humbled and grateful for this achievement and through this, I can help so many more entrepreneurs start and grow their companies"
In the July issue of the Fast Company magazine, Basson speaks about how it all started for her and she shares valuable advice for people wanting to start businesses.
Erna Basson is a build to sell business authority, CEO Master Mentor & Coach, she is also an ultra dynamic international speaker and author
In this issue, Erna Basson is giving away 10 free copies of her new E-Book, Make Your First Million.
Make sure you get your copy of the Fast Company Magazine July issue
Read more about Erna Basson at https://www.ernabasson.com/
