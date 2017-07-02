News By Tag
Refresh your Home with a Quick Paint Job, just in time for summer
Paint your home in bright colors to celebrate the sunny weather. Hire Perfect Painter for a perfect sunny makeover with the home painting experts of Toronto.
"Most homes do not require a complete overhaul. Just a few touch-ups can make it new and shining again, and that is why we have introduced our one-day home painting services", says Christine Delongte, owner of Perfect Painter.
Perfect Painter is a reputed name among homeowners of Toronto and the surrounding communities of GTA. Its painting crew is selected after thorough scrutiny to ensure the safety and security of your home. It provides home painting services to refresh or restore your home and give it a new lease on life.
When you hire Perfect Painter for "Painter for a Day", you get licensed painters at your doorstep. The painters will be at your beck and call and paint anything and everything that needs a fresh coat of paint. "If it is molding in the dining room, cabinets in the kitchen, the front door or anything else, we commit to provide you utmost satisfaction"
For $449, you will be able to hire the best home painting professionals who will change the appearance of your home. With the help of experts, you will see a visible transformation in your home within a day. If you want to hire the company's services for a day, submitting your list of requirements is a start. "Once you provide us with your to-do list, we will get going and give you desired results in a day", informs Christine. The procedure for hiring the services of Perfect Painter is very easy. With a quick phone and a simple to-do list, you will be able to book an appointment.
If the appearance of your home is suffering a major blow because of the cold winter weather and you want to give a new glow, painting the exterior and interior of your home is the way to go. Paint has the power to transform your home and make it beautiful and sunny for the bright weather. So, do not worry over faded fences and tired-looking windows, help is just a phone call away.
ABOUT COMPANY
Perfect Painter is a reputed home painter of Toronto. The company is a licensed painting professional with a stellar home painting record. With its "Painter for a Day" program, it promises homeowners a quick painting transformation. For more information on the program and other comprehensive home painting services, visit https://www.perfectpainter.ca or call (416) 477-1400
