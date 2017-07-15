 
Black Opal Books announces release of Anoop Chandola's YA novel "Myth and Punishment"

 
 
TUCSON, Ariz. - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Black Opal Books (U.S.A.) announces the release of Anoop Chandola's Young Adult novel of a young girl's search for a lost crown jewel, "Myth and Punishment."

July, 15, 2017. Twelve-year-old, US born, East Indian Adina is searching for a lost family jewel. Her nani, maternal grandmother, claims to have offered the jewel to one of the Hindu gods in return for a grandchild, resulting in Adina's birth. The family jewels are an Indian girl's birthright, and should have come to Adina, but her mother secretly sold off the jewels, in defiance of Hindu tradition, after she divorced Adina's father when Adina was two. So the lost "crown" jewel is the only one left…if Adina can only find it. Her quest for this piece of jewelry takes her on a virtual trip through Hindu cosmology and mythology and Indian history. She uses her laptop to find images of a given god, goddess, or historical figure then mediates on that image while remembering all she knows about the being, thanks to her paternal grandparents' tutelage in her Indian heritage. Adina's meditations are extraordinary, however, in that the figure comes alive, and she can interact with that being—sometimes at her own peril…

Anoop Chandola, an American linguist-anthropologist, was raised in a priestly Brahmin family in India near the Nepal-Tibet border. Dr. Chandola, a graduate of the Universities of California-Berkeley and Chicago, has taught Indian literature, culture, and religion at S.V. Patel University, M. S. University of Baroda, University of California-Berkeley, University of Washington-Seattle, University of Texas-Austin, and University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the American Anthropological Association, Association for Asian Studies, Linguistic Society of America, and Linguistic Society of India. Dr. Chandola, now Professor Emeritus of East Asian Studies at the University of Arizona, lives in Tucson and Seattle with his wife Sudha. He is a frequent guest lecturer on Hinduism and related religions.

Print ISBN: 978-1-626947-05-4

eBook ISBN: 978-1-626947-05-4

Library of Congress Number: 2017946458

First Publication: July 15, 2017

Printed and published in the United States

Published by Black Opal Books

http://www.blackopalbooks.com

Paperback (244 pages) Price: $9.37

eBook Price: $3.99

Available from the publisher and Amazon

Media Contact
Anoop Chandola
anoopchandola@gmail.com
Source:Black Opal Books
