LatinPodcastAwards.com | Announces- List of Nominated Podcasts from Around the World for LPA
Find out, which of the Latin Podcast Awards nominees have qualified to compete in 10 categories, four countries, one International and the coveted Latin Podcast Award. In total 16 prizes will be awarded. Latinpodcastawards.com
The LPA is proud to announce Audio Dice Network, a network of independent podcasters as its official sponsor and Under Cover Makeup dot com a supporting partner of the LPA efforts.
Podcasting is growing in popularity among Spanish speakers from the United States and around the world. The LPA is proud to welcome LPA 2017 nominees from the United States, Spain, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico.
The LPA 2017 nominees are now vying in 10 different categories, four countries awards, one International award, and the coveted "Latin Podcast Award 2017." In total 16 prizes will be awarded.
A panel of international Judges, podcasts content producers have been assembled to select winners by their respective categories, and counties. This panel of international Judges will also select the winner of the International award. They are tasked obtaining the finalists and eventual of the coveted Latin Podcast Award 2017.
The winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the international award and the coveted Latin Podcast Award of the Year will receive a "Microphone Statute" (Trophy) to display to the world and most importantly their listeners.
The Latin Podcast Awards 2017 now proudly presents the nominees
Arts, Literature & Music
· Talento Escondido
· El Escribidor
· Sangre Celestial
· Bacán Bacán El Podcast
Business
· Canal de Alta Especialidad
· Disruptivo
· Leaders in Motion
· Logra Tu Dream
Culture and Society
· Somos Afrobolivianos
· Prepárate
Education & Family
· Mirada Científica
· Ser Padre Esta De Madre
· CapicuaFM
Games & Hobbies
· Autos & Carreras
· Gaming Reloaded
Podcasting
· El Metapodcast
· Vía Podcast
Religion
· Cambio 180
· LeJadech
· ConCiencia Podcast
Self Help
· Te Invito un Café
· Potencial Millonario
Technology
· El Siglo 21 Es Hoy
· Emilcar Daily
· Click Deportes Podcasts
TV & Film
· Kryptocast
· Gordos De Tanto Pop
Note: According to the Pew Research Center 37 million people are Spanish speakers in the United States. The United States is now the world's second-largest Spanish-speaking community, after Mexico, according to the latest study by the Instituto Cervantes. There are 400 Million Spanish speakers in the world who are capable of having the opportunity to listen to a podcast.
Visit: https://latinpodcastawards.com
