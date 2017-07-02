News By Tag
Zachary Tinkle holds onto championship lead after respectable run at Grundy County Speedway
In the sixth Central States Region Super Cups race program of the season, Zachary Tinkle was the second fastest qualifier, second in the heat race, and third in the feature race
The Central States Region Super Cups were first up for qualifying in the program. Tinkle went out in the first group and placed second in qualifying. This keeps him in the points lead for fastest qualifier for the season.
Tinkle started in P2 in the heat race which was lined up according to the qualifying order. On the second lap, Tinkle got loose in Turn 2 and held onto the car, but lost a spot. He recovered by the next lap of the race and gained the P2 spot back where he finished in the race.
Before extended intermission with lots of activities for the kids, it was time for the super cup feature race. For the feature race, Tinkle started in the P5 position and inverted because of his feature win the previous week. Within a few laps, he made it to P4 and then took the P3 position – the spot that he maintained the remainder of the race, finishing third in the feature. With his performance at Grundy County Speedway on July 7, 2017, Tinkle was able to maintain his championship lead.
After the races, fans came into the pits to get autographs, meet racers, and pick up swag. Per usual, Tinkle Family Racing had its signature goodie bags on hand for fans that include branded hero cards, decals, and bubbles.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/
