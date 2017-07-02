 
Zachary Tinkle holds onto championship lead after respectable run at Grundy County Speedway

In the sixth Central States Region Super Cups race program of the season, Zachary Tinkle was the second fastest qualifier, second in the heat race, and third in the feature race
 
 
Zachary Tinkle in car before race Photo Credit: Kathy Aspeitia
Zachary Tinkle in car before race Photo Credit: Kathy Aspeitia
 
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- It was a beautiful day at Grundy County — perfect for hosting the kids' night. Fans started arriving before practice even started. Zachary Tinkle went out with impressive speeds in both practices.

Practice video:  https://youtu.be/eUoSe_dcN3c

The Central States Region Super Cups were first up for qualifying in the program.  Tinkle went out in the first group and placed second in qualifying.  This keeps him in the points lead for fastest qualifier for the season.

Qualifying video:  https://youtu.be/PxxRwem0evw

Tinkle started in P2 in the heat race which was lined up according to the qualifying order. On the second lap, Tinkle got loose in Turn 2 and held onto the car, but lost a spot. He recovered by the next lap of the race and gained the P2 spot back where he finished in the race.

Heat race video:  https://youtu.be/gUvpIHTsNgY



Before extended intermission with lots of activities for the kids, it was time for the super cup feature race. For the feature race, Tinkle started in the P5 position and inverted because of his feature win the previous week.  Within a few laps, he made it to P4 and then took the P3 position – the spot that he maintained the remainder of the race, finishing third in the feature. With his performance at Grundy County Speedway on July 7, 2017, Tinkle was able to maintain his championship lead.

Feature race video:  https://youtu.be/Pvan8LSF95U

After the races, fans came into the pits to get autographs, meet racers, and pick up swag. Per usual, Tinkle Family Racing had its signature goodie bags on hand for fans that include branded hero cards, decals, and bubbles.

About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle (http://zacharytinkle.com/) is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.

