Worldwide Women's Film Festival Partners with iPitch.tv

As a result of supporting filmmakers, WWFF is excited to announce through the sponsorship/partnership with iPitch.tv their ability to help festival filmmakers pitch their content.
 
1 2
iPitch.TV
iPitch.TV
PHOENIX - July 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Winners and participants in the Worldwide Women's Film Festival will be reaping some extra benefits obtained by the relationship with iPitch.tv.  Winners will receive one (1) year of access (valued at $300) to pitch content through the iPitch.tv membership site and develop connections with companies such as: Discovery Studios, Discovery Network, Sony Pictures Entertainment Television, CBS, GSN, New Line Cinema, Warner Brothers, Echo Lake Entertainment, Relativity Television, WEtv, Authentic Entertainment, to name a few.  Participants will have access to a three (3) month trial membership.

"We are ecstatic to have this opportunity to help bring more value to filmmakers and make a difference with this partnershp with iPitch.TV." ~ co-founders Kim A. Huenecke and Eva Louis

Worldwide Women's Film Festival, will be held Friday and Saturday, February 9 – 10, 2018 at the Harkins Shea 14 Theatres, located at 7354 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260.

Film Submissions are currently being accepted and can be submitted via the websites: https://filmfreeway.com/festival/WorldwideWomensFilmFestival or visiting www.wwfilmfestival.com  Earlybird Deadline is September 1, 2017 and Extended Deadline is October 15, 2017 (fees vary per date of submission)

iPitch.tv

"Looking for a way to pitch your idea for a television show or movie?  iPITCH.TV offers a next generation platform for creators of original pitches for TV, Film & Digital Media to connect directly with Hollywood Producers and Studio Executives and gives creators industry pro advice on how to pitch a television show or feature film. Pitch your idea for a Movie, Screenplay, Television Show, Short Film, New Media Project and more."  https://ipitch.tv

WORLDWIDE WOMEN'S FILM FESTIVAL

WWFF was established in 2016 and is focused on highlighting the talents of women filmmakers from all over the world.  The organization wants to be an epicenter in the film industry for recognizing the wide array of talents and quality content that is being created by women and other filmmakers collaborating to support women in the film and entertainment industry. Website: www.wwfilmfestival.com

