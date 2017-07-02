News By Tag
Stephanie Gaither-Harris Joins RE/MAX ONE HUNDRED
RE/MAX ONE HUNDRED is pleased to announce that Stephanie Gaither-Harris, with 16 years of real estate brokerage experience, has joined the Durham, NC-based real estate firm
"I'm eager to be part of the most productive real estate network and heighten the buying and selling experience for my clients," Stephanie said. "The real estate season is upon us and new trends are beginning to form – the Triangle Area is in high demand and homes are selling quickly. I'm here to help guide them through this process."
Stephanie has received numerous awards and accolades for her outstanding real estate sales performance, from Company-Wide Achievement Associate of the Year, Associate of the Year, Company-Wide Sales Associate of the Year, International President's Circle, Gold Team and 2016 Selling Associate of the Year to name a few. Stephanie understands the importance of providing her clients with the latest market information and industry expertise. To accomplish this goal, she has earned the Accredited Buyers Representative and Certified Residential Specialist designations as well as the Quality Service Certified "Best of the Best" Award. She is also a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, the North Carolina Association of REALTORS® and the Durham Regional Association of REALTORS®.
"We're excited to have such an accomplished Broker such as Stephanie join our Team. Her wealth of knowledge, experience, expertise and energy are invaluable,"
Stephanie also believes in giving back to her community. She currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Durham County Board of Equalization and Review, and has served on the Durham Regional Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors and Grievance Committee. She is also a member of the North Carolina Retired Peace Officers Association as well as Abundant Hope Christian Church (AHCC), AHCC Ambassadors and Women's Ministry.
Raised in Cleveland, North Carolina, Stephanie has lived in the Triangle for the past 37 years. She is retired from the Durham Police Department, and is a graduate of North Carolina Central University.
For more information about Stephanie Gaither-Harris, she can be reached at 919-291-5126. For RE/MAX ONE HUNDRED, please call (919) 296-1002 or go to https://www.facebook.com/
