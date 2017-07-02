SPEEN Online Auto Auction is the most advanced online platform for buying and selling cars

Media Contact

--is the most advanced online platform for buying and selling cars that provides simple solutions and transparent services.July 07, 2017, Los Angeles, California ---Auction Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of SPEEN, a new online auto auction, that enables new cars stores to sell their trade-in vehicles effortlessly and with less work than other car-selling options.New car stores can sell their trade-in inventory quickly on the SPEEN online auto auction directly to licensed used car dealers within 24 hours of listing their vehicles for free."SPEEN does all the work for sellers from registration and listing inventory till transportation with no charge. SPEEN enables car buyers to get better deals everyday with more confidence and secure payments," said Mike Kozin, co-founder of SPEEN.SPEEN is easier, faster, safer and more profitable than any other car selling/buying method for licensed car dealers. SPEEN stimulates clear auction deals providing each American Car Dealer with automated tools that incorporates transparency in the whole process chain to make this process unstressful and easy.SPEEN makes the car selling process hassle-free. Sellers just have commit to list their trade-in inventory for auction. Certified inspectors can come to sellers' locations to inspect the vehicles if needed, fill out the necessary information and take photographs for auction listings. Then multiple automotive dealers compete to buy their vehicles. When vehicles sold on SPEEN are picked up by certified transportation operators, then sellers are paid.SPEEN is backed by automotive retailers with decades of experience in the automotive industry. Co-founder, Mike Kozin, has been catering to the needs of luxury car buyers who continually come back to buy their vehicles from his automotive retail establishment for over twelve years."When sellers calculate how much time they waste and how much money they lose on other ways to sell cars and try SPEEN, they will be satisfied with the results." said Kozin.SPEEN Online Auto Auction listings are free for sellers. All fees are paid by buyers.www.speen.com